Kansas Football Recruiting: ESPN Names Most Impactful 2026 Commit
The Kansas Jayhawks have one of the best recruiting classes in the Big 12 and arguably the best in program history for the 2026 cycle.
Lance Leipold has assembled an unprecedented freshman group for next season, only adding to the growing hype around KU football.
In a recent ESPN article, analysts Craig Haubert and Billy Tucker pinpointed the most exciting recruit for each top-40 team in the country. Their choice for KU’s most impactful newcomer might surprise some fans.
Rather than lauded 4-star phenom JJ Dunnigan Jr., offensive lineman Kaden Snyder received the nod.
"At long last, the Jayhawks will have a new quarterback in 2026 with Jalon Daniels finally exhausting his eligibility. The good news for Kansas fans? Whoever calls the shots behind center will have a potential cornerstone offensive tackle arriving in Lawrence to protect him," Haubert and Tucker wrote.
"Snyder could make the leap to four-star status this fall if he continues to add more bulk. The basketball and track standout has great feet and length and polished pass-protection skills to continue developing once he gets to school."
Snyder, an offensive tackle from Salina Central in Kansas, is certainly a highly touted recruit. However, Dunnigan is widely regarded as the prized possession as a two-way standout for Manhattan High School, excelling at both cornerback and safety in the secondary and wide receiver on the offensive end.
Furthermore, Dunnigan is rated much higher than Snyder in ESPN’s national rankings, slotting in as the No. 147 player in the ESPN300 with an 82 prospect grade. Meanwhile, Snyder boasts a 79 grade and is not listed in the ESPN 300.
Other recruiting services echo that sentiment. Snyder ranks No. 316 overall in On3’s 2026 rankings, while Dunnigan sits at No. 133. The same goes for 247 Sports, which has Dunnigan at No. 148 overall in its Composite Rankings compared to Snyder at No. 299.
That’s not to say Snyder isn’t a terrific prospect who can make a big impact with the Jayhawks, but it does feel like ESPN may have missed the mark here.
Aside from Dunnigan and Snyder, other highly-rated 2026 recruits headlining the class include local stars like tight end Hunter Higgins and Michigan-based running back Kory Amachree.
Whether it was oversight or just a lack of familiarity, Dunnigan seemed like the more obvious choice for ESPN. Still, Snyder was a strong addition to KU’s 2026 class and will be welcomed in Lawrence.