How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri Football: Time, TV, Radio, Announcers
The 2025 Border Showdown will kick off later today when Kansas and Missouri meet on the gridiron for the first time in 14 years.
Two of the most bitter enemies in college sports, this rivalry game is guaranteed to be a hard-nosed, gritty 60 minutes of football.
You'll definitely want to catch the game, whether you're a fan of either team or not. Here's everything you should know if you're unsure how to watch.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 6
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium (Columbia, Missouri)
How To Watch Kansas vs. Missouri On TV
The 2025 Border Showdown will be hosted on ESPN2 once Virginia and NC State complete their game.
The Jayhawks appeared on ESPN2 three times last season, losing all those contests in heartbreaking fashion (West Virginia, Arizona State, Kansas State).
ESPN2 is accessible as a channel on your TV, on your phone on the ESPN app, or on a computer using the link below.
Link: Watch ESPN
Kansas vs. Missouri Football Announcers
Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Kirk Morrison
How To Listen To Kansas vs. Missouri on the Radio
As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest. The broadcast begins at approximately 2 p.m. CT, a half hour before kickoff.
Link: Jayhawk Radio Network
Kansas vs. Missouri: A Rivalry Renewed
This deep-rooted and historic rivalry between state borders technically began in 1891 on the football field, but it runs much deeper, all the way back to the pre-Civil War days of Bleeding Kansas.
These two schools have nothing but hatred for one another, far beyond what exists in the Sunflower Showdown with Kansas State. Since Missouri departed for the SEC in 2011 and left the Big 12, it hasn’t faced Kansas in football, just basketball.
The rivalry was reignited a bit when Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz fired back at Jayhawk fans who accused him of dodging KU in a bowl game in 2022, joking that those in Lawrence weren't familiar with the bowl game process since it had been so long since they were bowl-eligible. So even though none of the current players or coaches were part of the Tigers when they last met, there is already some tension brewing in addition to the rivalry's significance.
Simply put, these two schools are part of one of college sports’ most storied enemies, and today will be some old-fashioned smashmouth football. The 2-0 Jayhawks are heading into Columbia with a statement to make.