Jalon Daniels Injury: The Latest Update for Kansas Football

Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold gave an update on Daniels on Thursday.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 26, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) waits to take the field before the start of a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) waits to take the field before the start of a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Kansas football fans have been keeping a close eye on Jalon Daniels’ status since the team announced in early February that the quarterback underwent a minor knee procedure.

At the time, KU described the procedure as successful but made it clear that Daniels would be limited during spring ball.

Now, fast forward to mid-February, and that outlook hasn’t changed much. However, head coach Lance Leipold provided a bit more clarity on what Daniels is dealing with.

“He’s doing fine,” Leipold said Thursday. “It’s, again — his procedure was something that had been irritating for a while. It was something that had kind of re-irritated itself in December when he was working out and it was something that — the decision was made that it was best to get it taken care of now. Probably find out here in a couple weeks exactly what we can see out of him this spring. It will be very limited, but again he’s progressing well, and again he takes things in such a good way and finds a positive in it. And again, he’ll be able to lead from the sideline right now and go from there.”

For now, it looks like Kansas will take a cautious approach with Daniels’ recovery, but Leipold’s comments suggest there’s no major cause for concern.

Daniels, coming off his redshirt junior season, was a key piece for the Jayhawks in 2024, playing all 12 games as Kansas finished 5-7 overall and 4-5 in Big 12 play.

His role might be limited this spring, but his leadership and presence on the sideline will still be valuable for the team as they prepare for the 2025 season.

