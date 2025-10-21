K-State Linebacker Gives Kansas Football Team Bulletin Board Material
After failing to take down its cross-state rival in Missouri earlier this season, the Kansas football team is looking to bounce back one month later against its in-state foe in the Sunflower Showdown.
Next up on the schedule is K-State, a school that the Jayhawks have not taken down in the last 16 tries. However, players on both sides know how much this rivalry means to the people of Kansas.
During his media appearance on Monday, Wildcats linebacker Desmond Purnell didn't mince words about what he thought about his team's upcoming opponent. While he gave the Jayhawks' offense its flowers, he firmly stated that K-State would go out and 'dominate.'
"They are very explosive," Purnell said about Kansas. "Really good offense, really good players, whole team, defense-wise, special teams-wise. But I feel like we’ve got better guys. I feel like we’re gonna go out there and dominate."
Desmond Purnell Just Gave Kansas Bulletin Board Material
Purnell has appeared in three Sunflower Showdowns during his K-State career, and he has the statistics to back his words up. He has totaled 10 tackles (seven solos), one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovered.
Even when he redshirted in 2021, the Wildcats defeated Kansas, meaning he has never witnessed his team lose the Sunflower Showdown. However, it could very well be different this time around.
The Jayhawks will enter as betting favorites for the first time since 2009, largely due to the recent struggles of their opponent. K-State sits at an underwhelming 3-4, in danger of missing out on bowl eligibility with another loss this Saturday.
Despite entering the campaign viewed as one of the best teams in the Big 12, Chris Klieman's group has suffered unexpected losses to Army and Arizona. They have looked better after a slow start but have serious concerns on the defensive end.
It should be an absolute dogfight in front of a packed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium crowd that will feature fans from both sides. This is the last chance that Jalon Daniels and many others who helped build up the program will have to take down the Wildcats.
We don't blame Purnell for supporting his team and voicing his confidence, but his words will definitely be shown to the Jayhawks as bulletin board material to give them something extra to play for.
The game will be broadcast on TNT this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.