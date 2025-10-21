Kansas vs. Kansas State Football: Full Viewing Guide and Times
Date: Saturday, October 25
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)
TV Channel: TNT
Kansas vs. Kansas State Projected Weather
It will be cloudy all day in Lawrence this Saturday, with temperatures expected to sit at 56° at the time of kickoff. There is 0% precipitation at 11 a.m., but it ranges up to 25% throughout the day, making rain a potential factor.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Preview
Both teams enter this matchup coming off a bye week, meaning they will be well-rested and prepared. It is worth noting how strong Kansas has played following bye weeks under Lance Leipold, but that alone shouldn't erase the long, painful history for KU in recent years.
Kansas State has dominated the series as of late, winning 16 straight matchups in what has become one of college football's most lopsided active streaks.
However, the Wildcats have struggled to meet preseason expectations, sitting at 3–4 and now facing a real threat of missing bowl eligibility with a loss on Saturday. They dropped games to Army and Arizona and narrowly escaped an upset against FCS North Dakota.
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks are 4–3, a record that does not quite reflect how competitive they have been. Close defeats to Missouri and Cincinnati exposed issues on the defensive end, but there is room for improvement.
Fortunately for Kansas, K-State's defense has not been much better, as it is allowing 27.0 points per game, one of the worst marks in the Big 12. Every team it has faced has scored at least 20 points.
That bodes well for quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is playing the best football of his career. He has thrown for 1,752 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just two interceptions this season.
Daniels has a talented supporting cast in Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (31 receptions, 530 yards, 4 TDs) and Boden Groen (25 receptions, 310 yards, 3 TDs), both of whom have proven to be excellent receiving threats.
Fans should expect a high-scoring showdown between these longtime rivals, and the outcome could be determined on a single defensive stop or the first costly turnover of the night.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Betting
For the first time since 2009, KU enters the Sunflower Showdown as the betting favorite.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the line at 2.5 points in KU's favor with a -146 moneyline. The over/under of the contest is 56.5 points.
