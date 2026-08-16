Kansas Football 2026 Defensive Line Outlook: Jayhawks Boast a Promising Pass Rush

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Kansas football defense entering the 2026 season, but one of the most encouraging position groups is the defensive line. The Jayhawks made several transfer additions in the offseason and returned a pair of high-potential edge rushers to pair with them.



Which players could stand out going into the upcoming campaign? Here's a quick outlook of what Kansas could put out along the defensive line.

The Returnees: Leroy Harris III, Dak Brinkley, Blake Herold, Alex Bray, Marcus Calvin

Harris is part of the tandem expected to make up KU's edge rushers. He led the team with 4.5 sacks last year after coming over from Chattanooga as an FCS Freshman All-American. Because of his freakish athleticism and tremendous size, he has been compared to former Jayhawk Austin Booker.



Starting opposite Harris is Brinkley, a former 4-star recruit with great tools of his own.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dakyus Brinkley (9) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Lance Leipold said this past Friday that he might be the team's best pass rusher in 2026, so a major step forward could be in store for him as a redshirt sophomore. Those two should lead the defensive line on the outside.

Then there are the interior linemen, and Herold is predicted to man the middle. After finishing last season with five tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, he should serve as the top defensive tackle on the roster.



Returners Bray and Calvin should also have big roles in the run defense and help close up running gaps. Bray is a transfer from Illinois who can play defensive end or move inside because of his size.

The Transfer Additions: David Santiago, Jibriel Conde, Eamon Smalls, Kevin Oatis

Although Harris and Brinkley will be the primary defensive ends, Santiago is a name that Coach Leipold has mentioned frequently this offseason. He finished with 1.5 sacks at Michigan State last year, and he's quick and athletic, allowing him to apply plenty of pressure on quarterbacks. He should be used primarily on passing downs.

Conde is a transfer from Grand Valley State who stands at a towering 6-foot-5, 300 pounds. He was supposed to have a big role at KU when he transferred, but Leipold has admitted that moving up from Division II has been a bit of a struggle.



It appears that Smalls, who finished with a combined 50 tackles at UAB last season, is ahead of Conde on the depth chart. He could be the top interior lineman next to Herold.

Oatis is a transfer from Arkansas who is still inexperienced as a redshirt freshman, but he's a former 4-star prospect who could be an impact player next season while playing a reserve role this year.

The Missing Piece: Tre'Von McAlpine

The Jayhawk defense has dealt with some injuries this offseason, but one that will really sting is McAlpine, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the spring.



He was supposed to be one of the better defensive tackles in recent years for the Jayhawks, and his absence will force players like Herold, Smalls and Conde into bigger roles. He had received comparisons to Devin Phillips, who was excellent in 2023 as a run stuffer.

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