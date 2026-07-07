Kansas Football Absent on 2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

The 2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Team was announced by the Big 12 Conference on Monday. The team, which is voted on by Big 12 media members, features players from Big 12 schools across the country.

However, Kansas football is one of four Big 12 programs – along with Colorado, Iowa State, and UCF – without a player represented on either side of the ball. It’s the first time since 2022 that no KU player has made an appearance on the Big 12 media’s preseason team.

While perhaps a shock to some Jayhawk fans, it’s not a total surprise given the roster overhaul that KU has experienced this offseason.

The team has more than 40 newcomers on this year’s roster between transfers and incoming freshmen. And only two returning players from last year’s team earned postseason Big 12 honors following the 2025 season as linebacker Trey Lathan and defensive end Leroy Harris III were both named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

The lack of preseason recognition from Big 12 media could be a sign of things to come as preseason polls start to roll in ahead of the 2026 season. The Jayhawks are expected to be picked toward the bottom half of the conference given their roster turnover and another disappointing 5-7 finish last year.

It’s likely to be a topic of conversation for Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold at the 2026 Monster Energy Big 12 Football Media Days, which is now underway at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, through July 8. Leipold is expected to address the media at 12:40 p.m. CT tomorrow, according to the Big 12 Media Days schedule.

Players from this year’s Kansas team will also be available for questions throughout the day tomorrow. Lathan and Harris are two of the five players representing the team along with wide receiver Cam Pickett, offensive tackle Calvin Clements, and defensive tackle Blake Herold.