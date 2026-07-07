What Phil Steele Had to Say About Kansas Football Ahead of 2026 Season

Every single year, college football guru Phil Steele releases his extensive preview magazine for the upcoming season. His 2026 edition hit the shelves earlier this month.



In the latest issue, Steele broke down the Kansas Jayhawks and their outlook for the 2026 campaign. Like many other outlets, he isn't especially high on Lance Leipold's group this season, as Steele picked the Jayhawks to finish tied for 12th out of 16 teams in the Big 12.

Steele projects Baylor, Kansas, and Oklahoma State to tie for 12th place, with only Colorado and Iowa State finishing lower. It's a grim outlook for a KU squad that has missed bowl eligibility in each of the past two seasons.



On top of the departure of longtime quarterback Jalon Daniels, the Jayhawks also face a grueling schedule that includes the Border Showdown against Missouri and an early trip to London to take on Arizona State.

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) looks to the sidelines during the second half against the Utah Utes at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steele specifically pointed to Kansas' difficult schedule as one of his biggest concerns in the preview.



"This year, they have just five returning starters on each side of the ball and lose Daniels," he wrote. "They add RB Dylan Edwards from rival K-State but have to deal with a trip to London and have five Big 12 road games on top of it!"

The Jayhawks also didn't receive much recognition on Steele's preseason All-Big 12 teams. Linebacker Trey Lathan was the lone Kansas player to earn a spot on the second team. Wide receiver Nik McMillan and defensive end Leroy Harris III were both listed on Steele's fourth team, which, of course, doesn't exist when it comes to the actual conference awards.

Key Takeaways From Phil Steele's Magazine

Steele isn't particularly optimistic about Kansas entering the season. He projects the Jayhawks to finish in the bottom five of the conference and expresses clear concerns about the direction of the program.



In his projected starting lineup, he lists redshirt junior Cole Ballard as the starting quarterback over fellow contenders Isaiah Marshall and Chase Jenkins. That position battle is still far from settled, but recent reports have suggested Ballard is the favorite, which coincides with Steele's projection.

On the bright side, Steele notes that eight of his nine projection models have Kansas reaching bowl eligibility, and he points out that the Jayhawks were only a few plays away from winning seven or eight games over the past two seasons. Either way, KU fans are expecting results rather than more "what ifs" in 2026.