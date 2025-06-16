KANSAS

Kansas Football Alum Cobee Bryant Unveils $100K 'HawkMamba' Chain

Former Kansas star Cobee Bryant showed off a $100,000+ custom piece of jewelry months after signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) runs on to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on TCU Saturday, September 28, 2024.
Atlanta Falcons rookie and Kansas Jayhawks alum Cobee Bryant is already making headlines off the field.

The former KU star recently purchased a custom chain called the “HawkMamba,” which is worth over $100,000 and glows in the dark.

Half his own face and half a Jayhawk, the chain perfectly captures his swagger and college roots.

Bryant is not the first Kansas player to rock a bold chain. Fans likely remember Jalon Daniels at the 2023 Big 12 Media Day with a Cuban link necklace featuring an Apple Watch pendant that played his 2022 season highlights.

The Alabama native signed a three-year, $3,005,000 million UDFA deal with Atlanta after not hearing his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The chain made waves online this week and drew attention for its exorbitant price.

It is undoubtedly the perfect accessory for a player like Bryant, who never shies away from the spotlight.

Bryant was a star during his time in Lawrence, spending four years with the Jayhawks.

He racked up 13 interceptions and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team three times, cementing himself as one of the best defensive backs in school history.

Despite the snub in April, Bryant impressed early at Falcons rookie minicamp. Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris called him one of the team’s most pleasant surprises.

With a thin depth chart at cornerback in Atlanta, Bryant could find himself on the field sooner than expected.

And if Bryant can start off his NFL career strongly, the Falcons may award him with a much bigger contract to buy even more chains.

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

