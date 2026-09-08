Kansas Football Awaits Answer to Major Question Before Border Showdown

Missouri enters this Friday's Border Showdown as a one-touchdown favorite over the Kansas Jayhawks. However, a lingering question continues to surround Eli Drinkwitz's squad ahead of the matchup.



The Tigers were without their two most important offensive weapons in their season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. While left tackle phenom Cayden Green practiced yesterday and is expected to make his return against KU, running back Ahmad Hardy remains less of a sure thing. There is still no timetable for the superstar tailback to fully recover from a gunshot wound he sustained this offseason.

With kickoff three days away, it can be safely assumed that Hardy won't suit up for the contest. What does this mean for Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks?

How Ahmad Hardy’s Absence Would Impact Kansas

It's extremely unfortunate that Hardy is dealing with this situation, and nobody should ever wish an injury on another player. However, his absence could indirectly benefit Kansas in what is already expected to be one of the Jayhawks' toughest games of the season.



As a true sophomore, Hardy was dynamic for MU, rushing for an SEC-best 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's recorded exactly 3,000 rushing yards through just two seasons of Division I football, with the first coming in the Sun Belt Conference at UL-Monroe.

In his place, second-string running back Jamal Roberts will continue to receive the bulk of the carries for MU. He had a lackluster performance last week, rushing for just 47 yards on 13 carries. However, Jayhawk fans know that he is capable of much more, as he needed just 13 carries to total 143 yards and a game-sealing touchdown run a year ago when the Border Showdown first returned.

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right now, Kansas needs all the help it can get in this matchup. No matter how you spin it, Missouri has the superior athletes and a much more proven defensive unit.

It's important to note that an offensive line means just as much, if not more, to a team's ground attack than the backfield itself. Kansas thought it caught a break last season not going against Quinten Joyner of Texas Tech, only for Cameron Dickey to rush for a career-best 263 yards and two touchdowns to defeat KU.

Ultimately, Hardy's absence doesn't automatically mean the odds are going to shift in KU's favor. This is one of the toughest opponents the Jayhawks will go against all year, and they can't approach it differently because one player isn't active.

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