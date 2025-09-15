Kansas Football Big 12 Schedule: Jayhawks Begin With Three Winnable Games
A win over Missouri in the Border Showdown would have been great for national recognition and in-season rankings, but it wouldn’t have truly changed Kansas football’s end goal.
The real season starts this Saturday against West Virginia when the Jayhawks open Big 12 play at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The conference is as unpredictable as ever this year.
Preseason favorites Arizona State and Kansas State have disappointed early, allowing teams like Texas Tech, Utah, Iowa State, and BYU to emerge as contenders. Kansas could easily enter that group if it takes care of business in its opening stretch.
First up is WVU, and granted, the Mountaineers just knocked off Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl. However, this is also the same squad that lost to Ohio on the road.
Rich Rodriguez’s group is severely lacking talent, especially after star running back Jahiem White was lost for the season to an injury. Freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol has shown flashes but remains inconsistent, leaving Kansas as a 10.5-point betting favorite with a clear edge at home.
Cincinnati will come to Lawrence the following week, another matchup KU should control. The Bearcats have already dropped a game to Nebraska and looked shaky against Bowling Green State.
Quarterback Brendan Sorsby is another unpredictable signal-caller who can change a game with his legs, which makes Cincinnati slightly more dangerous. Still, the Jayhawks will be favored by at least a touchdown.
Then comes the first road test with UCF on Oct. 4. Scott Frost is back for his second stint with the Knights, but so far, the product has been messy.
UCF managed just 17 points against Jacksonville State and still has work to do on both sides of the ball, though its rushing attack is strong. Road games are always tricky, but KU will likely still be favored here by several points too.
That makes these first three Big 12 matchups absolutely must-wins if the Jayhawks are serious about Arlington and a Big 12 title shot.
Tougher opponents like Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Utah approach on the schedule later, not to mention the Sunflower Showdown, where KU will be trying to snap a 16-year losing streak against Kansas State. Arizona on the road could be a trap game as well given its recent upset win over K-State.
Kansas has been in a similar position before. In 2022, the Jayhawks started 5-0 before losing a heartbreaker to TCU. A year later, they looked terrific through four games until a Jalon Daniels injury less than an hour before kickoff derailed any hopes of defeating Texas.
Knowing that there will be potential losses against TTU and ISU on the road later in the season, KU can’t afford slip-ups against inferior rosters.
If the Jayhawks lose any of their first three Big 12 games, fans should brace themselves for another mid-tier bowl game rather than a conference championship game appearance. And with Daniels in his final year of eligibility, that would be a real shame for the program.