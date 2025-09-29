Kansas Football Finds a Big Play Star in Loss to Cincinnati
Emmanuel Henderson Jr. delivered a performance Kansas fans won’t soon forget, even if it came in a loss.
The senior wideout exploded for 214 yards and two touchdowns on just five catches in Saturday’s 37-34 defeat against Cincinnati, marking the most productive day from a Jayhawks receiver since 2017.
His outing also put him in rare company: Henderson became just the seventh KU player ever to top 200 receiving yards in a single game.
Emmanuel Henderson Jr. Is New Kansas Superstar
Both of Henderson’s touchdowns came in highlight-reel fashion.
On Kansas’ opening possession, Jalon Daniels hit him in stride for a 93-yard score after Cincinnati’s defense bit on play action.
Later, in the third quarter, Daniels found him again for a 75-yard strike when his defender slipped, pushing Henderson over the 200-yard mark.
“The first play of the game was exciting,” Leipold said. “Obviously, he had another big play in the second half that got us going. He’s played some really good football for us, and he and Jalon make a good combination.”
But Henderson, on the other hand, wasn't interested in his stats cause of the final outcome.
“I’m gonna continue to stay humble,” Henderson said. “I’m a team player. None of those stats mean [anything], not without a win. We just have to continue to come back to work… I just give it to God. He gave me the ability to do it.”
It’s been a really rapid rise for the former Alabama transfer, who never carved out a role with the Crimson Tide but has quickly become Kansas’ big play weapon. Daniels said it comes down to Henderson’s mindset.
“He’s come in with the mentality of being hungry no matter what’s going on,” Daniels said. “The extra work, the extra film, the extra everything, that’s what he does. And it showed today.”
Daniels credited Henderson’s relentless work ethic for his rise. Over the summer, Henderson twice traveled to Daniels’ home in California to work on timing while the QB rehabbed from surgery. The trust built then was on full display Saturday.
Now, the former running back who couldn’t find the field at Alabama has become Kansas’ go to receiver, and one of the most dangerous playmakers in the Big 12.
For the Jayhawks, the loss stings. But Henderson’s breakout was historic, and it might just be the start of something even bigger in Lawrence. Keep a close eye on #1.