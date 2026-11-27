The Kansas football program got a big boost for the future this week as defensive end Leroy Harris III announced that he would be returning to Lawrence for the 2027 season.

Harris has been of the best pass rushers in the Big 12 and in college football this year. He leads the Big 12 and is No. 2 in the nation in tackles for loss with 18.5. He also has 8.5 sacks this season, which is 17th best in the country.

The news comes just days after it was announced that fellow KU edge rusher David Santiago has re-signed for the 2027 season. He has 12 tackles for loss and four sacks this season, ranking him as the No. 18 defensive end in college football, per Pro Football Focus.

The news of Harris’ return comes as a big surprise given how well he has played this year. Many believed Harris would be bound for the NFL where pass rushers are highly coveted each year in the draft. Others believed he would perhaps enter the transfer portal to join a contending program.

Head coach Lance Leipold and KU football general manager Rob Ianello deserve a lot of credit for being able to retain Harris with the season that the Jayhawks have had and with Harris’ pro and college prospects.

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His return, along with Santiago’s, gives KU arguably the best pass rushing duo in the Big 12 next season and significantly increases the Jayhawks’ chances of escaping the losing seasons that have plagued this program each of the last three years.

KU will need to make similar moves and have a strong offseason in the transfer portal (both retaining and obtaining talent) if they hope to find success in what will be year seven under Leipold.

The Jayhawks will wrap up the 2026 season on Saturday at Oklahoma State. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. CT with the game airing live on ESPN2.

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