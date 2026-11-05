How to Watch Kansas Football vs. UCF Face Off in Big 12 Showdown

The Kansas football program is looking to keep its bowl aspirations alive this weekend when it hosts UCF at home. While most of the optimism surrounding the Jayhawks this season has dwindled, it is the second-to-last game in The Booth this year and probably the most winnable test remaining on the schedule.



For those who are interested in tuning in for Saturday's showdown, we've got you covered. Here is all the information you'll need to know about the matchup two days before kickoff.

How to Watch Kansas vs. UCF Football

Oct 4, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) runs the ball as Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Jalen Todd (26) moves in during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: UCF Knights (4-4, 2-3) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (3-5, 1-4)

UCF Knights (4-4, 2-3) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (3-5, 1-4) What: The ninth game of the regular season and sixth conference meeting for Kansas

The ninth game of the regular season and sixth conference meeting for Kansas When: Saturday, November 7 at 2:45 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 7 at 2:45 p.m. CT Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (32,000) in Lawrence, KS.

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (32,000) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN2 (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV Announcers: Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Rene Ingoglia (color analyst)

Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Rene Ingoglia (color analyst) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 2:15 p.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 2:15 p.m. Radio announcer: Brian Hanni (play-by-play), David Lawrence (color analyst)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play), David Lawrence (color analyst) This season: Kansas is coming off a dreadful loss to TCU in which they blew a 13-point second-half lead. The Jayhawks' first victory in conference play came the week prior in a walk-off defeat over Baylor, but it has still been a largely disappointing campaign. UCF has dealt with its fair share of struggles as well, though its upset over No. 2 BYU was the highest-ranked win in the school's history. The Knights could not build on that momentum, however, falling 41-9 to Baylor last game.

Kansas is coming off a dreadful loss to TCU in which they blew a 13-point second-half lead. The Jayhawks' first victory in conference play came the week prior in a walk-off defeat over Baylor, but it has still been a largely disappointing campaign. UCF has dealt with its fair share of struggles as well, though its upset over No. 2 BYU was the highest-ranked win in the school's history. The Knights could not build on that momentum, however, falling 41-9 to Baylor last game. Series history: Kansas and UCF had never met on the gridiron prior to the Knights' arrival to the Big 12. Since then, the Jayhawks have won both contests, opening with a 51-22 blowout in 2023 and followed by a 27-20 road victory in Acrisure Bounce House last year.

Meet the Coaches

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights head coach Scott Frost arrives before the game against the Baylor Bears at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott Frost, UCF: Frost is back in Orlando for his second stint with the program after leaving UCF to coach at his alma mater (Nebraska) from 2018-2022. He hasn't quite guided the Knights to the same success he did in 2017 in their historic 13-0, Peach Bowl-winning campaign, but he has a good shot at taking the school back to a bowl game if he can pull off a win in Lawrence.

Frost is back in Orlando for his second stint with the program after leaving UCF to coach at his alma mater (Nebraska) from 2018-2022. He hasn't quite guided the Knights to the same success he did in 2017 in their historic 13-0, Peach Bowl-winning campaign, but he has a good shot at taking the school back to a bowl game if he can pull off a win in Lawrence. Lance Leipold, Kansas: This is the first time Leipold and Co. have been favored in a Big 12 contest this season, so there is heavy pressure for the coaching staff to come out victorious on Saturday. The speculation about Leipold's future with the program will only grow with another embarrassing defeat.

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