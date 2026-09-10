Kansas Football Injury Update: Latest on Bam Crouch and Cam Pickett

The Kansas Jayhawks may be down a couple of key players when they take the field against Missouri on Friday night for the much-anticipated 2026 edition of the Border War.

College football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN reported late Wednesday night that starting linebacker Bam Crouch is listed as doubtful after suffering an apparent shoulder injury in the first quarter against Long Island (LIU) last week. He had two solo tackles and a sack before exiting the game.

Crouch, a redshirt-senior, was one of the Jayhawks’ key pickups in the transfer portal this offseason after playing four years at Boston College where he compiled 107 total tackles, three sacks, and one interception. He impressed the KU coaching staff during fall camp and was listed as a starter on the Week 1 depth chart alongside team captain Trey Lathan.

On offense, the Jayhawks may be without wide receiver Cam Pickett for the second straight week to start the season. He’s been battling a leg injury that he suffered during fall camp and will be a game-time decision for this week’s game versus Missouri, according to Thamel.

Pickett is one of the most experienced pass catchers on this year’s roster and the only one who returned from the 2025 team with major playing time under his belt. He appeared in all 12 games for the Jayhawks last year, leading the team in receptions (45) while hauling in 476 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Pickett had a quiet game against the Tigers in Columbia last year, catching just two passes for 18 yards. But he’s expected to be one of Isaiah Marshall’s primary targets this year and (once healthy) should form a formidable pair with Buffalo wide receiver transfer Nik McMillan, who was KU’s top performer (per Pro Football Focus) against LIU last week.

Getting Pickett back would be a big boost for the Jayhawks, who currently find themselves as underdogs to the Tigers. Kickoff for Friday night’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT with the game airing live on FOX.

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