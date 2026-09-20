Lance Leipold Admits Concern About One Kansas Position Group’s Health

Kansas football's performance in the inaugural Union Jack Classic yesterday was a real letdown. Not only did the Jayhawks fall to 1-2, but they exited the contest battered and bruised heading into a bye week.

Quarterback Cole Ballard and tight end Carson Bruhn were already inactive, and more players popped up on the injury report throughout the day. The most significant development of the afternoon involved running back Yasin Willis.



The Syracuse transfer ended his third game as a Jayhawk with eight carries for 35 yards and one fumble lost. He didn't receive any carries in the second half and was seen on the sidelines with a boot on his right foot. It is unclear when or how the injury occurred, but he could miss time.

After the 24-17 defeat, head coach Lance Leipold spoke to the media about his team's showing. He was very straightforward about his concern with the running back room's health and didn't have any new updates on Willis.

"I'm not sure. I just know he was out for the day," Leipold stated. "I don't know how long he's going to be out. But yeah, it's highly concerning right now, yes."

The Kansas RB Room Is Falling Apart

Two weeks from now, the Jayhawks will play a tune-up against Middle Tennessee State before conference play goes into full swing, but missing Willis for a period beyond that would be detrimental. KU's rushing attack is balanced behind Willis' power-style running and Dylan Edwards' elusiveness in the open field.

Edwards is a very talented tailback in his own right, but after him, the backfield options become slim. Colorado State transfer Jalen Dupree has been limited since the spring after undergoing offseason surgery.



Fourth-string running back Micah Johnson filled in for Willis in the second half yesterday. His second and final carry came on a fourth-and-short in which the Sun Devils' defense stuffed him at the line, forcing a turnover on downs.

Sep 19, 2026; London, ENG; Kansas Jayhawks tight end Jailen Butler (9) runs with the ball against against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, Leipold doesn't have any answers for the running backs' health. All the coaching staff can do is wait for skill players to heal up during the extra week of rest and nurse themselves back to full health.

"Look at the waiver wire? I don't know," Leipold joked. "We have some guys. Jalen Dupree hasn't been healthy. Got nicked up in practice the other day, he wasn't really available. Didn't do much in the last four days of practice. Micah Johnson's there. We're down guys there right now, can't do much about it. Maybe you have to be creative and see where it takes us. But yeah, I would be misleading you if I didn't say it was a concern right now."



As if KU's offense wasn't already ineffective, it now has to deal with an injury to one of its top acquisitions of the offseason. The Jayhawks are an injury to Edwards away from having the entire ground game implode.

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