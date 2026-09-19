Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. Arizona State in London
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Kansas is just an hour away from kicking off the first Union Jack Classic in college football history. Lance Leipold's squad will compete against Arizona State, with both teams coming off bad losses in Week 2.
For those interested in tracking the game, we've got you covered here at Kansas on SI. We'll be updating the score constantly on this page, so refresh periodically for play-by-play updates and momentum changes.
Kansas vs. Arizona State Live Score Updates
First Quarter
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Arizona State
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Channel: FS1
Link: Watch FOX
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04