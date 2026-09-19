Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. Arizona State in London

Kansas is just an hour away from kicking off the first Union Jack Classic in college football history. Lance Leipold's squad will compete against Arizona State, with both teams coming off bad losses in Week 2.



For those interested in tracking the game, we've got you covered here at Kansas on SI. We'll be updating the score constantly on this page, so refresh periodically for play-by-play updates and momentum changes.

Kansas vs. Arizona State Live Score Updates

Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Leroy Harris III (33) blocks a kick by Missouri Tigers kicker Blake Craig (19) during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

How to Watch Kansas vs. Arizona State

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: FS1

Link: Watch FOX

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