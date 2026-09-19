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Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. Arizona State in London

Keep track of the Kansas vs. Arizona State score in the Union Jack Classic with our periodic game updates.
Joshua Schulman|
Sep 11, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold on field against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold on field against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Kansas JayhawksArizona State Sun Devils

Kansas is just an hour away from kicking off the first Union Jack Classic in college football history. Lance Leipold's squad will compete against Arizona State, with both teams coming off bad losses in Week 2.

For those interested in tracking the game, we've got you covered here at Kansas on SI. We'll be updating the score constantly on this page, so refresh periodically for play-by-play updates and momentum changes.

Kansas vs. Arizona State Live Score Updates

Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Leroy Harris III (33) blocks a kick by Missouri Tigers kicker Blake Craig (19) during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

How to Watch Kansas vs. Arizona State

Time: 11 a.m. CT
Channel: FS1
Link: Watch FOX

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Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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