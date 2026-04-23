Kansas Football Players Projected in ESPN's Final NFL Mock Draft

Kansas has not been the most prolific program in the Big 12 when it comes to producing NFL talent, but under Lance Leipold, a handful of players have made the jump to the next level since 2021. The Jayhawks saw two players selected in this past year's NFL Draft and have had five total picks over the last four drafts.



This year, several former KU players could hear their names called, though there aren't high expectations. At the very minimum, one or two selections seem realistic, while others are likely to land undrafted free agent deals once the draft concludes.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid released his final mock draft earlier this week. In his projection, only one Jayhawk was selected, and that was quarterback Jalon Daniels.

ESPN's Mock Draft: Jalon Daniels Goes No. 238 to Miami Dolphins

Reid has Daniels going No. 238 overall to the Miami Dolphins, who are revamping their quarterback room following the release of Tua Tagovailoa. In that scenario, Daniels could compete for a backup role and potentially battle for third-string reps early in his career.



Most projections place Daniels in a similar range, typically between the sixth and seventh rounds. While he struggled at times with decision-making and turnovers over his final two seasons at Kansas, his arm talent and dual-threat ability are appealing traits to NFL scouts.

Aside from Daniels, however, Reid did not include any other Jayhawks in his 257-pick mock. Players such as WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and offensive lineman Bryce Foster were left off the board.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Other analysts have been slightly more optimistic, like NBC Sports' Connor Rogers, who has Daniels, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., and Enrique Cruz Jr. in the 250 to 300 range in his latest big board.

Still, ESPN's outlook suggests Daniels is the only Kansas player with a strong chance of being drafted. Compared to last year which featured big names like Devin Neal, this roster simply lacked the same level of NFL-ready talent.



Regardless of where he lands, Daniels' impact at Kansas won't be forgotten by the fanbase given what he did for the program in six seasons in Lawrence. In the right situation, it's not unreasonable to see him carve out a role as a reliable backup at the next level.