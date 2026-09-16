Kansas HC Lance Leipold Reflects on QB Isaiah Marshall’s Shaky Start vs. Missouri

Entering this week's matchup against Arizona State, Kansas desperately needs its quarterback play to improve. The Jayhawks are coming off a 38-21 loss to Missouri in which Isaiah Marshall looked extremely flawed throughout the night.

Jalon Daniels' successor looked impressive in the season-opening win against Long Island, but his fortunes were much different against the Tigers. He finished the contest 13-for-30 passing with 168 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three total turnovers.



During his weekly press conference on Monday, head coach Lance Leipold spoke about what he saw from Marshall in his second collegiate start and what caused him to look so erratic. He attributed it to multiple things, but believes that Marshall still has to catch up to the speed of the game while staying composed.

"I think you can say inexperience, playing against a faster, talented team," Leipold said. "I think he was pumped and excited for this game. When you play that position, you have to attack games different than other guys. There's a steadiness and calmness that [he didn't have]. I think he was trying to do a lot."

Sep 11, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leipold noted that Marshall had to work his way through a hit on his arm that he sustained early, and that the coaching staff even considered taking him out until he threw an impressive touchdown pass to Nik McMillan in the second quarter. He didn't use the injury as an excuse for Marshall's struggles, though he acknowledged that it affected him during the loss.

Marshall's inexperience was bound to show at some point, especially considering he had only thrown three passes at the collegiate level before this season. Still, another performance like this could put his starting job in jeopardy depending on how long of a leash he has at quarterback.

He'll have to respond quickly vs. the Sun Devils, with Saturday's matchup taking place at historic Wembley Stadium in London. It will be another difficult test for the dual-threat standout, especially with FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff on hand.



Kansas won't have much success if Marshall continues making these mistakes. However, Leipold and the coaching staff appear to have the utmost confidence in their young quarterback.

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