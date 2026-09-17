Kansas’ Crowded Injury Report Features Several Key Jayhawks Ahead of Arizona State Game

The Kansas football team was banged up throughout the spring and fall camp, but most injured Jayhawks have returned to the field, at least in limited capacity. However, a handful of key players have since gone down over the first two weeks of the campaign.

Since this week's matchup against Arizona State is a Big 12 game, the conference has mandated the Jayhawks and Sun Devils to release their availability reports before the contest. Both teams unveiled their first of the week yesterday evening.



Entering the contest, KU appears to be quite battered and bruised for the Union Jack Classic. The team's five absences are expected, but four players are designated as "doubtful" or "questionable" two days before kickoff.

First player availability report for #kufball ahead of Saturday's game against Arizona State: pic.twitter.com/uOFIHFjTeC — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) September 17, 2026

Kansas vs. Arizona State Injury Report

As we mentioned, the handful of players listed as "out" come as no surprise. All of those players have either been ruled out for the entirety of the season or an extended period of time. The newest and most concerning name to emerge, though, is backup quarterback Cole Ballard.

Ballard went down after his first throw of the night in the Border War, taking a brutal hit from a Missouri defender and immediately grabbing his shoulder. He finished the day 1-for-1 passing for six yards, with his only completion going to fellow quarterback Isaiah Marshall. Head coach Lance Leipold said after last Friday's loss that they had avoided the worst-case scenario with his injury, but he's expected to miss this weekend's game heading into the bye week.



Linebacker Bam Crouch has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable since last week. The Boston College transfer was injured in the season opener and missed the last game. His availability is still up in the air.

Kansas redshirt senior wide receiver Cam Pickett (7) runs a route during fall camp practice on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A pair of offensive skill-position players have been deemed questionable as well. Slot wideout Cam Pickett has re-entered the injury report, potentially with his lingering leg injury, despite making his 2026 debut against Missouri where he caught two balls for six yards. Top tight end target Carson Bruhn has also popped up with an undisclosed injury and is questionable.

The linebacker room fared well last time out, but the offense would be taking a major hit if Pickett and/or Bruhn were sidelined. They have both become important safety blankets for Marshall.

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