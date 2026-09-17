Kansas’ Crowded Injury Report Features Several Key Jayhawks Ahead of Arizona State Game
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The Kansas football team was banged up throughout the spring and fall camp, but most injured Jayhawks have returned to the field, at least in limited capacity. However, a handful of key players have since gone down over the first two weeks of the campaign.
Since this week's matchup against Arizona State is a Big 12 game, the conference has mandated the Jayhawks and Sun Devils to release their availability reports before the contest. Both teams unveiled their first of the week yesterday evening.
Entering the contest, KU appears to be quite battered and bruised for the Union Jack Classic. The team's five absences are expected, but four players are designated as "doubtful" or "questionable" two days before kickoff.
Kansas vs. Arizona State Injury Report
As we mentioned, the handful of players listed as "out" come as no surprise. All of those players have either been ruled out for the entirety of the season or an extended period of time. The newest and most concerning name to emerge, though, is backup quarterback Cole Ballard.
Ballard went down after his first throw of the night in the Border War, taking a brutal hit from a Missouri defender and immediately grabbing his shoulder. He finished the day 1-for-1 passing for six yards, with his only completion going to fellow quarterback Isaiah Marshall. Head coach Lance Leipold said after last Friday's loss that they had avoided the worst-case scenario with his injury, but he's expected to miss this weekend's game heading into the bye week.
Linebacker Bam Crouch has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable since last week. The Boston College transfer was injured in the season opener and missed the last game. His availability is still up in the air.
A pair of offensive skill-position players have been deemed questionable as well. Slot wideout Cam Pickett has re-entered the injury report, potentially with his lingering leg injury, despite making his 2026 debut against Missouri where he caught two balls for six yards. Top tight end target Carson Bruhn has also popped up with an undisclosed injury and is questionable.
The linebacker room fared well last time out, but the offense would be taking a major hit if Pickett and/or Bruhn were sidelined. They have both become important safety blankets for Marshall.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04