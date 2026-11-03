Kansas Football Still Opens as Betting Favorites vs. UCF After Devastating Loss

There was hope that the Kansas football program could revive its season after it picked up a thrilling walk-off win over Baylor thanks to a game-winning field goal block by Blake Herold. However, that momentum came to a screeching halt in the second half of KU's matchup at TCU.

Leading 13-0 midway through the second half, the Jayhawks collapsed in a fashion that only a Lance Leipold-led squad could manage. As a result, the team dropped to 3-5 on the campaign and is two losses away from being mathematically eliminated from bowl eligibility.



There are still four games to be played, however, and the Jayhawks need to salvage what's left of the year. That starts this weekend when KU returns home to take on UCF in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Heading into the contest, sportsbooks are beginning to roll out their betting lines. Here's what FanDuel Sportsbook currently projects four days before kickoff.

Kansas vs. UCF Football Betting Breakdown

Even after a devastating loss, Kansas opens as a slight home favorite over the Knights.

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Roman Pearson (5) celebrates a second half touchdown against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: -2.5 Kansas, +2.5 UCF

Moneyline: -137 Kansas, +114 UCF

Over/Under: 47.5 points

As bizarre as it sounds, the Jayhawks had not been listed as a favorite in any of the five Big 12 games they've played in 2026. The closest they came was as a 1.5-point underdog versus Baylor, which currently stands as their only league victory.

Of the four contests remaining on KU's schedule, this is undoubtedly the most winnable. UCF inexplicably lost by 32 points to the same Baylor squad that the Jayhawks just knocked off, one week after handing BYU its first loss of the year.



Scott Frost's squad has struggled mightily away from home, holding a 0-3 record while averaging 16 points per game on the road. That includes a blown 17-point lead to Houston earlier this year in which the Cougars scored 27 unanswered points in the second half despite having been shut out the first 40 minutes of the afternoon.

What could decide this outcome is the injury status of KU quarterback Isaiah Marshall. After missing the TCU game with a lower-leg injury, Leipold is unsure whether he will suit up this week. Having to rely on backup Cole Ballard could spell trouble for Kansas' chances and will potentially swing the spread in the Knights' favor.

Everything depends on what version of this UCF squad shows up on Saturday. We know they have massive upset potential after taking down a top-ranked team in the nation, but their recent performances have been all over the place.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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