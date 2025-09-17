Kansas Football To Bring Back Beloved Uniforms vs. West Virginia
For the first time in the 2025 season, the Kansas Jayhawks will wear their beloved 'Blackhawk' jerseys for the upcoming matchup against West Virginia.
Debuted in 2023, fans have been asking for KU to wear these more often, and this will mark just the fourth time the Jayhawks have ever sported them.
The first appearance came in 2023 during a nonconference game against Illinois. KU defeated the Illini 34-23 in a masterclass performance by Jalon Daniels before his season-ending back injury.
The crowd followed suit with a stadium-wide blackout, creating one of the more electric game-day environments in the school's recent memory.
Since then, however, KU has dropped both of its games in the Blackhawk set. These losses include a heartbreaking 2023 Sunflower Showdown loss, in which the Jayhawks led by as many as 11 in the second half, and a 2024 nonconference matchup against UNLV.
While the Blackhawk uniforms haven’t exactly brought the most success on the field, Kansas will look to change its fortunes Saturday against the Mountaineers.
The Jayhawks and WVU are opening Big 12 play with a pivotal matchup in Lawrence, which also serves as the first conference game inside the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
KU sits at 2-1 after opening the year with wins over Fresno State and Wagner before falling to Missouri in the Border Showdown. With a bye week to recoup from the Week 2 defeat, the team is now looking to get back on track and open league play in the win column.
Although WVU has been shaky in 2025, it is coming off a rivalry win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. Still, the Mountaineers remain difficult to gauge after also losing to Ohio the week prior, so it will be interesting to see which version of Rich Rodriguez’s team arrives on Saturday.
Nonetheless, the Blackhawk jerseys are a pleasant surprise for most fans, as it has quickly become one of the more popular alternates in recent years.
The uniform features black helmets, jerseys, and pants with Circus-style font lettering reading 'Kansas' across the chest. There is a thin blue stripe along the shirt collar and red, white, and blue stripes across both sides of the pant leg.
Past editions have included a blue facemask, though it remains to be seen if that detail carries over this weekend.
Win or lose, Kansas will take the field in style for its Week 4 matchup in the Blackhawk uniforms.