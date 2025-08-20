A Look at Kansas Football’s New Stadium Seating After Renovations
Anticipation is high in Lawrence as the first-ever game in the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium approaches.
The Jayhawks will take on Fresno State on Saturday, Aug. 23, and fans will finally be able to witness The Booth in its new and improved form.
On Tuesday, members of the media had the privilege of taking a walkthrough tour of the stadium. Several shared photos on social media of what the seating looks like from a fan's perspective.
Michael Swain posted a wide-angle video on X of the press box video, showing off the refurbished west and south sides of the stadium.
Among the top additions to the stadium in Phase I of the project is the "K Flag" in the north bowl of the stadium, though it cannot be seen in the video.
In the video, the new video board is shown. It will be much closer to the end zone and is more than two times bigger than the previous one to provide a better experience for fans.
There are new end zones that read "Kansas" with depictions of wheat surrounding the lettering.
As for the fans, brand-new seatbacks were installed to create more spacious seats with more legroom. Seating on the west side has been raised to give fans a better view of the on-field play.
Capacity for the current season is just over 40,000, though it is expected to change once Phase II renovations are completed.
Many of the renovations in Phase II of the Gateway District project will be funded by longtime donor David Booth, who gifted the KU athletic program $300 million last week. It was one of the most outstanding donations in the recent history of college sports.
The renovations could not come at a better time for the Jayhawks, as head coach Lance Leipold has taken his squad to unprecedented heights.
While KU is coming off a disappointing 5-7 season, it is entering the 2025 campaign with high hopes behind sixth-year quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Following the opener this Saturday, another home game will be hosted in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at Wagner in nonconference play. Then, the team's Big 12 home games are against West Virginia (Sept. 20), Cincinnati (Sept. 27), Kansas State (Oct. 25), Oklahoma State (Nov. 1), and Utah (Nov. 28).
Here are a few other photos shared by KU reporters earlier today that increased excitement among fans.