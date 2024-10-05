Kansas vs. Arizona State: Jayhawks Got 99 Problems But Blocking Aint One
There's no sugarcoating it... Kansas is off to a rocky start. And at 1-4, with the only win coming against the Lindenwood Lions, this week's trip to Arizona State is a must-win for Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks.
If Kansas is to regroup and have a meaningful second half of the season, it'll have to do so around an offensive line that's been the team's best unit through five games. The Jayhawks rank 16th nationally in rushing for reasons that extend beyond talented veteran backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hinshaw Jr.
The best-kept secret in Lawrence is that KU has an outstanding O-line as well, with multiple linemen blocking at an All-Big 12 level.
The 6-6, 315-pound tackle tandem of Bryce Cabeldue and Logan Brown form one of the most underrated bookends in the country. Plus, LG Michael Ford Jr. and C Bryce Foster, a touted Texas A&M import, are excelling on the interior.
Cabeldue is a veteran of 43 career starts, so his start is not a huge surprise. However, Brown's emergence has been one of the brightest of the season so far.
Brown is a former can't-miss Wisconsin recruit who never met expectations in Madison. In last year's KU debut, an injury limited him to two games. Now that he's healthy, though, his feet and his athleticism have jumped off the tape and caught the attention of NFL scouts.
What makes Saturday's game so interesting is the strength-on-strength matchup at the line of scrimmage. Kansas boasts a physical O-line whose chemistry just keeps getting better. But Arizona State and its active back seven is yielding just 2.5 yards per carry and 82 rushing yards per game.
In what figures to be a tight game, whoever controls the line of scrimmage when the Jayhawks have the ball is going to bank an important Big 12 win at Mountain America Stadium
