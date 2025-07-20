Kansas Football's Wide Receiver Room Is Crowded, but Who Will Stand Out?
Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks lost several key contributors to graduation, but they responded with an impressive haul in the transfer portal.
One of the biggest questions on offense is who will be on the receiving end of star quarterback Jalon Daniels’ passes. He’ll be working to build chemistry with a new-look group that includes five transfer wideouts still settling into the system.
The quintet of receivers to watch out for this season includes Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Jaidyn Doss, Cam Pickett, Bryson Canty, and Levi Wentz.
Henderson has the most potential among the entire group. A transfer from Alabama, his quickness and route running have been lauded since he arrived in Lawrence.
The 6-foot-1 speedster could become one of KU’s most dangerous receivers in recent history, even more than Lawrence Arnold and Luke Grimm.
Doss was a surprising commitment earlier this month after he was a late entry in the portal following two years at Nebraska.
He is built like a running back and brings a unique skill set. Although he isn’t expected to take many snaps on the outside, his archetype fits in seamlessly with Jim Zebrowski’s motion-heavy offense that features jet sweeps and other unique play calls.
The top option in the slot is former Ball State wideout Cam Pickett. When talking about his game, wide receiver coach Terrence Samuel drew a comparison between Pickett and Grimm. He is shifty and will be used for short checkdowns.
Columbia transfer Bryson Canty is a tall, lengthy receiver who caught nine touchdowns in 2024 and projects as a big-time red zone target for Daniels.
Another option in the wide receiving room is Levi Wentz.
Following a prolific season at Albany, during which he caught 40 passes for 621 yards, the incoming senior is still learning KU’s offensive scheme. He and Canty will likely compete for snaps on the outside.
Other receiver options include returning players Keaton Kubecka and Doug Emilien and highly touted freshman Jaden Nickens.
It remains to be seen which newcomer contributes the most, but each has an opportunity to receive significant playing time in 2025.