Where Did Jalon Daniels Land in Latest Big 12 Quarterback Rankings?
National perceptions about Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels are mixed heading into his sixth and final season of college football.
Despite his experience and star potential, some members of the media still do not believe he belongs among the Big 12’s best.
In The Sporting News' latest Big 12 quarterback rankings, journalist Bill Bender placed Daniels outside the top half of the conference at No. 9.
The Sporting News Big 12 Quarterback Rankings
1. Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)
2. Josh Hoover (TCU)
3. Rocco Becht (Iowa State)
4. Jake Retzlaff (BYU - has since left the program)
5. Sawyer Robertson (Baylor)
6. Avery Johnson (Kansas State)
7. Behren Morton (Texas Tech)
8. Devon Dampier (Utah)
9. Jalon Daniels (Kansas)
10. Kaidon Salter (Colorado)
11. Noah Fifita (Arizona)
12. Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati)
13. Connor Weigman (Houston)
14. Cam Fancher or Tayven Jackson (UCF)
15. Nicco Marchiol or Jaylen Henderson (West Virginia)
16. Hauss Henjy or Zane Flores (Oklahoma State)
Bender wrote that Daniels has been inconsistent and pointed to his lengthy injury history as a major reason for concern.
"Daniels is back for a sixth season under coach Lance Leipold, and the last three seasons have been a mixed bag," Bender noted.
"Daniels had a breakout season in 2022, dealt with injuries in 2023 and struggled with inconsistency last season. He's 14-19 as a starter, but the talent is there."
"He had 2,454 passing yards, 14 TDs and 12 interceptions with 439 rushing yards and six TDs in 2024 as Kansas slipped to 5-7," Bender continued. "He's the most experienced quarterback in the conference, and Kansas did beat Iowa State, BYU and Colorado last November. Will Daniels mesh with Jim Zebrowski, who was promoted to offensive coordinator?"
Daniels will be working with his third offensive coordinator in as many years this season, now under new play-caller Jim Zebrowski.
There is no continuity in the passing game either, with a completely revamped wide receiving corps following the departures of Lawrence Arnold, Luke Grimm, and Quentin Skinner.
His top targets in 2025 are expected to be former Alabama receiver Emmanuel Henderson and Ball State transfer Cam Pickett.
Daniels certainly possesses the talent to finish the campaign as a top quarterback in the Big 12, but he will need to be much more careful with the ball.