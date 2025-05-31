Kansas Football in the Mix to Land Local JUCO Prospect
The Kansas Jayhawks are on pace to assemble the best recruiting class in program history for the 2026 graduating year, and Lance Leipold could add more players from the JUCO route.
KU recently extended an offer to Jowhar Franklin Jr., a defensive tackle who attends Dodge City C.C. in Kansas.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds at Dodge City, Franklin will graduate in December 2025 and enroll at a new school in January 2026, likely at the Division I level.
He attended Riverdale High School in Jefferson, Louisiana, and had a strong season with Dodge City in 2024, totaling 19 tackles, two pass breakups, and one tackle for loss in nine games.
While Franklin initially held offers from elite football schools like Ohio State, Texas, and Michigan out of high school, academic and personal issues led him to the JUCO route.
According to his X bio, Franklin holds 15 offers, including from several Big 12 programs. He picked up a crystal ball pick to Iowa State two weeks ago, but Oklahoma State, Utah, and now KU all offered him in the past week.
Considering Kansas was interested in him out of high school and that he attended community college in-state, it isn't surprising that the Jayhawks are pursuing him again.
On Thursday, Franklin posted a video of him visiting the KU campus and surveying the practice field.
With no defensive tackle commits in the Jayhawks' 2026 recruiting class, Leipold and Co. could bolster the front seven for years to come if they can reel in Franklin.