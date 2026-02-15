Kansas Offers Sophomore Running Back Damo'n Broussard: What It Means

Valentine's Day wasn't till Saturday, but sophomore running back Damo'n Broussard sure was feeling the love on Friday.



The sophomore running back out of Jesse Carson High School (China Grove, NC) received his second FBS offer on Friday after Kansas offered him.

Damo'n Broussard, Running Back (Jesse Carson High School)

Broussard might not have the notoriety like some other sophomore running backs in the nation, but that didn't stop Lance Leipold from offering him.



Despite missing four games, Broussard rushed for 684 yards and seven touchdowns and is slowly but surely making a name for himself.



The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back's only other Division 1 offer is from South Carolina State, but don't be surprised if he adds a couple of more before the fall. Broussard helped the Cougars reach the playoffs for just the second time in the last 11 years and has a lot of potential.



Broussard displays excellent vision on tape and rarely goes down on first contact. He doesn't have blazing speed, but does a nice job of picking the right hole and gets downhill in a hurry.

Broussard had multiple 40+ yard runs on the season, and is someone who could potentially develop into a feature back down the road.



Broussard isn't asked to catch the ball out of the backfield a whole lot, but if he can improve as a pass catcher, he could potentially be a three-star running back by the time he's a senior.



Kansas has plenty of time to schedule an on-campus visit with Brusson, but that's the next step for the Jayhawks.

And even though KU was one of the first Power 4 schools to offer Broussard, the Jayhawks should pursue Broussard like any other recruit. Kansas finished below .500 for the second straight year, and if Broussard has a monster year in the fall, other big-time programs will probably offer him.



So, regardless of what future running backs Kansas lands before 2028, Broussard is someone the Jayhawks need to stay in contact with. Broussard might have to earn his stripes on special teams before he finds his way into the backfield, but that's not entirely uncommon for underclassmen.

Kansas has struggled at times to run the ball, especially late in games, so adding a "pure runner" like Broussard could be big down the road.



The Jayhawks open the season on Friday, Sept. 4, at home against Long Island University.