Kansas Player Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25
It's finally here.
After 11 years of waiting, EA Sports released the early access version of the College Football 25 video game on Monday.
Although it costs $30 extra for four days of early access, that didn't deter countless college football fans from already purchasing the game. The standard edition comes out on July 19. All of the features are available to those who bought the Deluxe/MVP Bundle editions, which came out at 4 p.m. CT on Monday.
EA came out with the top 100 players list on July 10 and three Kansas Jayhawk standouts landed a spot on it: running back Devin Neal comes in as the game's 42nd-best player as he holds a 92 overall rating, cornerback Cobee Bryant comes in as the game's 75th-best player as he holds a 90 overall rating and Quarterback Jalon Daniels rounds out Kansas' representation on the top 100 as he comes in as the game's 79th-best player, holding a 90 overall rating.
But now, all player ratings are available to be seen in the game. Here is what every Kansas player is rated in EA Sports College Football 25:
Devin Neal, HB - 92
Cobee Bryant, CB - 90
Jalon Daniels, QB - 90
Mello Dotson, CB - 88
Marvin Grant, SS - 87
Michael Ford Jr., LG - 87
Bryce Foster, C - 86
Lawrence Arnold, WR - 84
Logan Brown, LT - 83
Luke Grimm, WR - 82
Sevion Morrison, HB - 81
Jared Casey, TE - 80
Javier Derritt, DT - 79
Bryce Cabeldue, RT - 79
Daniel Hishaw Jr., HB - 79
Devin Dye, FS - 79
O.J. Burroughs, FS - 79
Kobe Baynes, RG - 79
Shane Bumgardner, C - 78
Cornell Wheeler, MLB - 78
D.J. Withers, DT - 78
Jereme Robinson, LE - 78
Taiwan Berryhill Jr., ROLB - 77
Darrell Simmons Jr., LG - 77
JB Brown, ROLB - 77
Quentin Skinner, WR - 77
Caleb Taylor, DT - 76
Jayson Gilliom, LOLB - 76
Kaleb Purdy, CB - 76
Dylan Wudke, RE - 76
Deshawn Hanika, TE - 76
Calvin Clements, LT - 76
Dylan Brooks, RE - 76
Trevor Kardell, TE - 75
Kenean Caldwell, DT - 74
Tommy Dunn, DT - 74
Torry Locklin, HB - 73
Trevor Wilson, WR - 73
James Livingston, LT - 73
De'Kendrick Sterns, RG - 73
Amir Herring, RG - 72
Ben Easters, QB - 72
Dakyus Brinkley, RE - 72
Jeremiah Miles, CB - 72
Brian Dilworth, CB - 71
Leyton Cure, TE - 70
Isaiah Marshall, QB - 70
Tristian Fletcher, ROLB - 69
Mason Ellis, FS - 69
Taylor Davis, FS - 69
Jalen Todd, CB - 69
Jaden Hamm, TE - 69
Damani Maxson, SS - 69
Johnny Thompson Jr., HB - 69
Basil Wilson, CB - 69
Carter Lavrusky, LT - 68
Marcus Calvin, DT - 68
Darius Ballentine, LE - 68
Harry Stewart III, HB - 67
Dylan Downing, MLB - 67
Doug Emilien, WR - 67
David Abajian, RT - 67
Champ Thompkins, RE - 67
Nolan Gorczyca, RG - 67
Keaton Kubecka, WR - 66
Logan Brantley, LOLB - 66
Harrison Utley, LG - 66
Damon Grevaes, P - 66
Clint Fontana, QB - 66
Antonio Millerton, CB - 66
Duane Mills, CB - 66
Carson Bruhn, TE - 66
Greydon Grimes, RE - 65
Terrance Yates, CB - 65
Alex Ball, LG - 65
Jayvaun Russell, MLB - 64
Roland Haynes, LE - 64
Brian Helena, MLB - 64
Grayden Addison, P - 64
Owen Piepergerdes, K - 63
Dre Doiron, C - 63
Cole Ballard, QB - 60
Jalen Dye, SS - 57
Luke Hosford, TE - 56
Cole Petrus, LE - 56