Kansas vs Arizona State: Latest Injury Report Brings Some Good News for Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks will be getting some much-needed reinforcements for their big international showdown versus Arizona State in the Union Jack Classic.

The latest injury report shared by JayhawkSlant shows that wide receiver Cam Pickett and linebacker Bam Crouch are both “probable” for Saturday’s matchup inside Wembley Stadium.

Pickett missed the season opener versus Long Island (LIU) and played sparingly in the game against Missouri, tallying just two catches for six yards in the loss. Crouch missed the game after injuring his shoulder in the Jayhawks’ week one contest versus Long Island.

Pickett’s availability is big for a KU offense that struggled to generate points last week against the Tigers. He, along with wide receiver Nik McMillan, should give quarterback Isaiah Marshall plenty of weapons on the outside to counter the strong offensive attack that Arizona State will bring.

Crouch’s return will be just as – if not more – important for KU on Saturday. He was one of the Jayhawks’ key offseason acquisitions in the transfer portal after spending four years at Boston College where he accumulated 107 total tackles (52 solo), four sacks, and one interception.

The Jayhawks will need him on Saturday if they hope to slow down the Arizona State offense, which features a lot of explosive players across the board – including wide receiver Reed Harris, running back Kyson Brown, and others.

Despite the good news with Pickett and Crouch, the Jayhawks will be without the services of starting tight end Carson Bruhn and backup quarterback Cole Ballard.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT with the game streaming live on FOX.

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