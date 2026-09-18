Staff Picks: Predicting Final Score Between Kansas Football and Arizona State

Both Kansas and Arizona State are looking to bounce back after suffering losses to SEC opponents in Week 2. The Jayhawks and Sun Devils traveled to London this week for the inaugural Union Jack Classic at Wembley Stadium.

ASU is entering the matchup as a 5.5-point favorite, but neither team enters the contest with much momentum. They will each have to overcome the challenges of playing thousands of miles from home just days after a transatlantic flight.



Ahead of Saturday, all experts at three Kansas on SI shared their score predictions for the Jayhawks and Sun Devils.

Kansas vs. Arizona State Football Score Predictions

Sep 11, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of fans prior to a game between the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Schulman: Arizona State 27, Kansas 24 (Season Record: 2-0)

There's a lot of pressure on the KU coaching staff right now as it approaches its final bye week of the season. Lance Leipold's job seat only continues to get hotter with every rivalry loss he suffers, and now his team is playing on a national stage in London. Each school's preparation for the contest will be crucial — adjusting to different time zones is no joke, and KU will be playing on a completely different surface since its home field is turf and Wembley Stadium is grass.



Arizona State isn't a particularly menacing opponent, though it has a more proven defensive unit and two of the best receivers in the conference. The Sun Devils just hung in with a top-10-ranked Texas A&M team for three quarters at Kyle Field before letting it get out of hand in the final 15 minutes. Kenny Dillingham's squad is better coached and built for these kinds of games. After witnessing Kansas blow countless leads in close games over the past few years, I think this week's showdown will be a repeat of what we saw in 2024. — Schulman

Dillon Davis: Arizona State 38, Kansas 20 (Season Record: 1-1)

It's hard to be confident about this KU team after witnessing how they lost to Missouri last weekend. Quarterback play by Isaiah Marshall was tough to watch, and now the Jayhawks will be without backup Cole Ballard as a fail-safe due to an injured shoulder he suffered on an odd trick play against Missouri.



It's a tough ask for KU to come play an international game after the emotionally and physically draining game they just played, and I think it shows on Saturday against a better Arizona State team led by one of the best coaches in the Big 12. — Davis

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) throws the ball against Missouri Tigers during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nick Springer: Kansas 24, Arizona State 21 (Season Record: 1-1)

On the heels of another frustrating rivalry game loss KU heads overseas for an unprecedented game in London in the middle of the college football season against Arizona State. Oh and if that’s not enough this is also a conference game. It feels somewhat hyperbolic to suggest that KU’s season hinges on the outcome of this game, but a 1-2 start while staring down 9 consecutive games after the bye would be very concerning.



I want to see KU establish its run game early and often on Saturday. Yasin Willis and Dylan Edwards combined for just 7 total carries in the first half against Missouri and by the time KU tried to get them going in the second half the Jayhawks were already trailing by multiple possessions. They must utilize both those players early and often. That should also help settle down Isaiah Marshall as well. ASU features two dangerous receivers on the outside that the secondary will have to contend with for all 60 minutes. Considering all unique circumstances surrounding this game I am expecting the unexpected from both teams. If KU gets off to a strong start and can lean on the run game I like their chances. If this turns into a shootout I think that favors ASU. Despite Lance Leipold’s inability to beat rivals he is 5-1 after rivalry games at KU. I am prepared to be hurt again and will take the Jayhawks to bounce back and get to 2-1. — Springer

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