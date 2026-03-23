St. John’s Rick Pitino Going Viral for Classy Move After NCAA Win vs. Bill Self, Kansas

St. John’s and Rick Pitino triumphed over legendary coach Bill Self and Kansas in a thrilling victory in the second round of the NCAA tournament, one that wasn’t personal—it was strictly business.

Pitino made that clear with his stoic reaction to Dylan Darling’s epic buzzer-beating game-winning layup: as Darling was mobbed by his teammates and Pitino’s assistant coaches jumped out of their seats celebrating St. John’s 67-65 win, Pitino coolly adjusted his suit and pursed his lips.

The No. 4-seeded Red Storm had just booked their first ticket to the Sweet 16 since 1999, but Pitino seemingly refused to show his excitement on his face, especially as devastated Kansas players walked by him on the court. Instead, he gathered himself together and, not cracking a single smile, walked over to shake Self’s hand in a customary postgame act of sportsmanship.

College hoops fans thought Pitino was intentionally staying calm and composed as a classy gesture to fellow Hall of Fame coach Bill Self:

This is 100 pct rooted in respect for the opposing coach who just experienced a devastating loss https://t.co/VOUTNqX4w3 — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 23, 2026

Old school sportsmanship for the kids on Kansas walking by him who’s souls just got crushed https://t.co/AZcIwMPl38 — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) March 23, 2026

I don't mind coaches being exuberant about winning but keeping cool in front of Kansas players after that is dope lol https://t.co/UIQCvWdlp1 — Henry (@seminole4life22) March 23, 2026

They don’t call him the Godfather for nothing https://t.co/jMy7HosuUK — Jeff Weidger (@JWeidge51) March 23, 2026

Many made comparisons to Jay Wright’s iconic reaction when Kris Jenkins scored the game-winning buzzer-beater in Villanova’s 77-74 victory over North Carolina in the 2016 NCAA championship.

While Pitino’s impressively calm demeanor may not have been quite as legendary as Wright’s—this was still early in the tournament, while Wright was competing for the national title—his reaction still elicited awe and respect among fans in a modern sports era chockfull of trolling gestures and heated rivalries.

What Rick Pitino said after St. John’s win over Kansas to clinch Sweet 16 berth

His subdued in-the-moment reaction aside, Pitino showed a bit more emotion after St. John’s nail-biting win over Kansas in his postgame press conference on Sunday. Pitino, who is just one of three coaches to earn a Sweet 16 berth with four different programs, spoke with pride about helping St. John’s take the next step on the biggest stage of college basketball:

“It just makes me go down memory lane, I remember being so excited playing in front of 150 people at Boston University and going to the NCAA,” Pitino said. “The gym was empty but we were so excited. And they carried me off the court on their shoulders and there was nobody there to cheer but the players, and obviously from there on a path where every team makes the NCAA and has great success. This was the final for me, to get St. John’s to the next level. And we’re not done yet.”

Pitino also spoke briefly about St. John’s upcoming matchup against No. 1 Duke in the Sweet 16 on Friday night:

“I’ve been on winning at the buzzer and losing at the buzzer,” Pitino said. “... You win some, you lose some. But, I’m hoping we can get Duke at the buzzer next to make up for that Christian Laettner shot.”

Chances are Pitino might be just a little more fired-up on the sidelines if his team pulls off what would be a historic upset against the tournament favorites.

More March Madness from Sports Illustrated