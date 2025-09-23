Kansas vs. Cincinnati: Will Jayhawks Have Trouble Containing Brendan Sorsby’s Legs?
The Kansas football defense arguably had its most impressive performance of the young season on Saturday against West Virginia. It held the Mountaineers to just 324 yards, allowing only 3-of-15 third-down conversions and not ceding a touchdown until the final quarter when backups started coming in.
However, there was one stretch of the game where the defense looked particularly vulnerable. When backup quarterback Jaylen Henderson entered the contest, the defense had no answer for his scrambling ability, and he ran for 79 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Whether it was fatigue or a genuine struggle to contain rushing quarterbacks, this could be an issue that plagues the Jayhawks this week against Cincinnati.
Brendan Sorsby Is Dangerous With His Legs
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby isn't the most effective passer. He threw for just 69 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Week 1 against Nebraska.
But if there is one thing he can do, it is scramble out of the pocket and make plays with his legs. So far in 2025, he has rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns on 8.0 yards per carry.
He is doing this alongside standout running back Tawee Walker, who has added 151 rushing yards himself. Cincinnati's ground game is solid, which means KU defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald will need to find ways to keep Sorsby in check.
Kansas has primarily faced pocket passers this season, and it had little trouble pressuring immobile quarterbacks like E.J. Warner of Fresno State and Nicco Marchiol of West Virginia. That might not be the case against Sorsby, who can evade sacks with his quickness.
The two drives Henderson led for West Virginia should be taken with a grain of salt since they came late in the second half with the game already decided. Still, the defense clearly had trouble adjusting to his legs.
McDonald will need to focus on containing Sorsby on nearly every play, even if it means limiting the pass rush. The Jayhawks should focus on play-calls that make him uncomfortable, such as blitzes that force him to get the ball out quicker than he'd like.
Nebraska exposed his weakness in Week 1 when it forced him to throw into tight windows, and he lost the game for UC with a late interception. KU has to replicate that same formula by making him beat the Jayhawks with his arm, not his legs.
Sorsby hasn't exactly been abysmal in the passing game, bouncing back with solid outings against Bowling Green State and Northwestern State. He'll also be well-rested coming off a bye week and won't hesitate to run option plays or take hits.
KU has found some success using defensive end Leroy Harris III as a quarterback spy, thanks to his athleticism despite standing at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds.
Sorsby is not the best quarterback Lance Leipold's group will face this season, but he is dangerous enough to catch the defense off guard if they aren't prepared. The Jayhawks' defensive coaches will need to scheme ways to get him out of his comfort zone and force him into mistakes.