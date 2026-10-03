Kansas vs. Middle Tennessee Football Betting: Which Team Will Cover the Spread?

The Kansas football team is back in action this week as it prepares to take on Middle Tennessee State. The Jayhawks, who sit at 1-2 after consecutive losses to Missouri and Arizona State, have a tune-up against the Blue Raiders this afternoon before entering Big 12 play.

This KU squad is extremely flawed but has shown promising signs on the defensive end across its first three contests. There is more concern about the offense, which hasn't performed to its expected standard under play-caller Andy Kotelnicki.



Kansas enters this showdown as a heavy favorite, and that's probably the last time that will be the case in 2026 when it has to face tougher conference opponents. Let's take a look at FanDuel Sportsbook's betting outlook for this matchup ahead of kickoff.

Kansas vs. Middle Tennessee State Betting Outlook

Spread: -20.5 Kansas, +20.5 MTSU

Over/Under: 50.5 points

Moneyline: Kansas -1400, MTSU +800

FanDuel has Kansas as a three-touchdown favorite today. The projected point total is 50.5 points, suggesting a final score of approximately 35-15.

Kansas Jayhawks defensive end David Santiago (44) celebrates a recovery during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lance Leipold's squad is currently 1-2 against the spread this season, covering by a few points in the season opener vs. Long Island. Then, it failed to cover against Missouri and Arizona State as underdogs.

The Blue Raiders compete in Conference USA and sit at 2-2 on the season. They hold victories over Murray State and Nevada, while falling to Marshall and Jacksonville State on the road. ESPN's FPI ranks them as the second-worst team in the conference and gives the Jayhawks nearly a 90% chance of coming out victorious.



The line is worth keeping an eye on, though, considering the Blue Raiders have been much more reliable on the betting front. MTSU is 3-1 ATS this year, and Kansas' only cover came when it squared off with an FCS school that never stood a chance.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. There's little doubt that Kansas will win today, but it will need to jump out to an early lead to cover this lofty spread.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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