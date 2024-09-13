Kansas vs. UNLV: The Matchup NFL Scouts Will Be Watching
UNLV at Kansas to jump start Week 3 in college football is a fascinating game. The Rebels are 2-0 and on the short list of G5 contenders for an automatic College Football Playoff berth. The Jayhawks are hungry after falling at Illinois last Saturday.
The game is compelling. The game-within-the-game when UNLV has the ball is even more delicious. The Rebs have a dynamite one-two punch at receiver. The Jayhawks will counter with one of the nation's best corner duos. Strength on strength. Something's gotta give Friday night in Lawrence.
The UNLV Wide Receivers
The Rebels return All-American Ricky White and versatile playmaker Jacob De Jesus who combined for 148 catches, 2,089 yards, and 10 TD receptions a year ago.
White's a polished all-around pass-catcher and a speedy technician who frustrates even the best defensive backs. He went over 100 yards in five straight games last year, and had seven catches for 97 yards and a score in the bowl game with Kansas. White projects as a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft, with a chance to use high-profile games like this one to make a case for the first round.
The Kansas Cornerbacks
In seniors Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant, Kansas is home to one of the very best corner tandems in America.
Dotson and Bryant are experienced, long, and capable of shutting down opposing receivers in man coverage. They're the main reason Kansas is one of just 20 FBS schools that have not allowed a TD pass so far this season.
Dotson has three pick-sixes in his last eight games, so he's a particular problem for new UNLV QB Matt Sluka. When Dotson is matched up with White, it'll be must-see film study that'll give both players a massive opportunity to make money in 2025.