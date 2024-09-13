KANSAS

Kansas vs. UNLV: The Matchup NFL Scouts Will Be Watching

When Kansas hosts UNLV, there's one head-to-head matchup every NFL scout will be watching closely.

Rich Cirminiello

Aug 29, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Lindenwood Lions at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Lindenwood Lions at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

UNLV at Kansas to jump start Week 3 in college football is a fascinating game. The Rebels are 2-0 and on the short list of G5 contenders for an automatic College Football Playoff berth. The Jayhawks are hungry after falling at Illinois last Saturday.

The game is compelling. The game-within-the-game when UNLV has the ball is even more delicious. The Rebs have a dynamite one-two punch at receiver. The Jayhawks will counter with one of the nation's best corner duos. Strength on strength. Something's gotta give Friday night in Lawrence.

The UNLV Wide Receivers

The Rebels return All-American Ricky White and versatile playmaker Jacob De Jesus who combined for 148 catches, 2,089 yards, and 10 TD receptions a year ago.

White's a polished all-around pass-catcher and a speedy technician who frustrates even the best defensive backs. He went over 100 yards in five straight games last year, and had seven catches for 97 yards and a score in the bowl game with Kansas. White projects as a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft, with a chance to use high-profile games like this one to make a case for the first round.

The Kansas Cornerbacks

In seniors Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant, Kansas is home to one of the very best corner tandems in America.

Dotson and Bryant are experienced, long, and capable of shutting down opposing receivers in man coverage. They're the main reason Kansas is one of just 20 FBS schools that have not allowed a TD pass so far this season.

Dotson has three pick-sixes in his last eight games, so he's a particular problem for new UNLV QB Matt Sluka. When Dotson is matched up with White, it'll be must-see film study that'll give both players a massive opportunity to make money in 2025.

Kansas vs. UNLV: Top 5 Rebels to Watch

Published
Rich Cirminiello

RICH CIRMINIELLO

I've been the VP of College Awards for the Maxwell Football Club since 2008. I oversee and manage all aspects of the Maxwell Award (CFB Player of the Year), Bednarik Award (Defensive POY) and Munger Award (CFB Coach of the Year), including creating watch lists, steering the selection committee and choosing players of the week. I appear weekly on SportsGrid TV to discuss college football, both as a guest and a co-host of various live shows. I oversee and manage two additional college awards, outside the purview of the Maxwell Football Club - former Seattle Seahawk RB Shaun Alexander's Freshman of the Year Award & the Buddy Teevens Award, which was created by Peyton Manning, Archie Manning and Omaha Productions in honor of the late Dartmouth coach. I'm contracted out each May by Phil Steele to help edit the magazine and write select articles leading up to the publication of his annual College Football Preview in June.

Home/Football