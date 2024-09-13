Kansas vs. UNLV: Top 5 Rebels to Watch
Kansas played well enough to win in Champaign last weekend, but lost to Illinois to fall out of the Top 25. Now, the Jayhawks are looking to bounce back against UNLV before Big 12 play begins. The Rebels are 2-0, quietly climbing the rankings, and a contender for a playoff spot. These are the five Rebels who could give Kansas its biggest problems Friday night:
* Jersey # listed next to player for easy in-game locating
5. WR Jacob De Jesus [#21]
Kansas fans will hold their collective breath whenever De Jesus touches the ball. He's a flat-out playmaker, as a receiver, ballcarrier, and return man on special teams. De Jesus caught two TD passes in UNLV's opening day upset of Houston.
4. QB Matthew Sluka [#3]
After losing Jayden Maiava to the portal, Barry Odom dipped into the portal and grabbed Sluka from Holy Cross. He's a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist and a great fit for this offense. Sluka makes things happen with his feet, and he's accounted for six TDs in two games.
3. S Jalen Catalon [#1]
Talent was never an issue for Catalon, the oft-injured transfer by way of Arkansas and Texas. Now that he's finally at full strength, he's showing why receivers must keep their head on a swivel when crossing the middle of the field.
2. LB Jackson Woodard [#7]
Woodard, like Catalon, is a former Razorback flourishing in Las Vegas. The First Team All-Mountain West selection is a tackling machine, with a knack for backfield destruction. Woodard has a team-high 12 tackles this year, including four for loss and three sacks.
1. WR Ricky White [#11]
Kudos to Odom and the staff for keeping this star a Rebel for one more year. He's an elite ball-tracker and route-runner, with an All-American ceiling. White had 88 receptions for 1,483 yards, and eight scores a year ago, and already has three TDs this season.
