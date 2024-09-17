KANSAS

Kansas vs. West Virginia: How to Watch and Bet on Big 12 Football Showdown

The Jayhawks travel to West Virginia this Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both schools.

Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Kansas and West Virginia will be looking to capture some momentum and get off the mat as the Big 12 season begins Saturday. The Jayhawks have lost back-to-back games as a favorite to Illinois and UNLV. The Mountaineers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Pitt in last weekend's Backyard Brawl.

Both Kansas and West Virginia are 0-2 versus FBS opponents so far this season and 0-3 against the spread.

The winner in Morgantown will use Week 4 as a much-needed turning point. The loser will be in big trouble in the quest for bowl eligibility. Here's what you need to know to watch and wager on the 2024 Big 12 opener for Kansas and West Virginia.

Kansas (1-2) at West Virginia (1-2)

When: 12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Jayhawk Sports Network (Sirius 119 or 198)

Series: West Virginia leads the series 10-2


Last Meeting: Kansas defeated West Virginia, 55-42, in Morgantown (2022)

Kansas Last Game: Lost to UNLV 23-20 

West Virginia Last Game: Lost to Pittsburgh 38-34

Point Spread: West Virginia 2.5 (-132), Kansas +2.5 (+110)

Over/Under: 56.5

Kansas ATS: 0-3

West Virginia ATS: 0-3

