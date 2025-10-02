Laith Marjan Injury: Kansas' Kicking Could Be Compromised vs. UCF
Kansas football could be without a key player this Saturday in its road tilt at UCF. In the Jayhawks' first availability report of the week, a new name popped up that could raise some eyebrows.
Starting placekicker Laith Marjan is questionable heading into the contest with an undisclosed injury, leaving his status in question as KU prepares to head to Orlando.
Marjan has been exceptional since transferring over to Kansas in the offseason. The former East Carolina and South Alabama kicker has yet to miss a kick this season, going 7-for-7 on field goals with a long of 47 yards and 21-for-21 on extra points.
Considering how shaky Lance Leipold's kickers have been in recent years, Marjan has been a pleasant surprise for a position that is often considered an afterthought when building a team.
He is one of the most accurate kickers in college football, hitting 16-of-17 of his field goals last year with the Jaguars and carrying that flawless percentage into Lawrence.
But now, the Jayhawks may need to turn to true freshman walk-on Dane Efird if Marjan is unable to go. This would mark Efird's first collegiate experience in what could be a tricky road environment to kick in.
MORE: 3 Keys for Kansas Football to Rebound Against UCF on the Road
Efird is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound kicker from Branson, Missouri. According to the Kansas football roster page, he was a two-time All-Ozarks selection in high school, was rated the No. 79 kicker in the 2025 recruiting class by Kohl's Kicking Camps, and is the only other placekicker on the roster.
During the 2024 high school season, he connected on all 59 of his extra point tries and was 6-for-10 on field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards. However, even extra points are much different at the collegiate level, as blocked kicks are much more likely if the kicker cannot get enough height on the ball.
Losing Marjan for the contest would be a massive blow for what has been a terrific special teams unit. Between Marjan, kick returner Emmanuel Henderson Jr., and punter Finn Lappin, KU has received an unexpected boost from a group that has lost it many games in past years.
It remains to be seen whether Marjan will be able to suit up, but if not, the Jayhawks’ kicking will be compromised, and they will likely go for it on most fourth downs in enemy territory.