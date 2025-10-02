3 Keys for Kansas Football to Rebound Against UCF on the Road
Coming off a dreadful 37-34 loss to Cincinnati, Kansas football will head on the road to Orlando to face the UCF Knights on Saturday.
Scott Frost is in his second stint with the program and had UCF undefeated through the first three games of the year before dropping its first contest of the season to Kansas State last week.
Cincinnati exposed several glaring flaws in the Jayhawks during their matchup, so there are plenty of things for Lance Leipold's group to clean up if they want to bounce back.
3. Limit UCF's Rushing Attack
While quarterback Tayven Jackson is throwing for just over 200 yards per game, UCF's ground game has been the true star of its offense, averaging more than 200 yards per outing.
The Knights boast a deep, talented backfield led by the two-headed monster of Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon. They are capable of piling up yards in a hurry.
Kansas' defense looked like Swiss cheese last week, surrendering chunk plays through the air to Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby. While UCF isn't as dangerous in the passing game, the Knights can still move the ball efficiently.
Defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald's unit must make the necessary adjustments, or questions about his job security could start to come in.
2. Keep Throwing the Ball Downfield
The Jayhawks finally unlocked the big-play potential of Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr. last week. He hauled in five receptions for 214 yards, including two touchdowns of 75+ yards.
His speed and explosiveness are exactly what give KU's offense its ceiling, and it is a weapon that has to be unleashed more often.
Too frequently, Kansas starts slow on offense and takes a few drives before finding any rhythm. The Jayhawks cannot afford a sluggish start against UCF, or they'll quickly find themselves in a precarious position.
1. Close Out the Game!
We're going to sound like a broken record here, but how many more tight contests is Kansas going to blow down the stretch? The Jayhawks moved to 1-8 in Leipold's last nine one-score games at the university with the collapse against Cincinnati.
It is very possible that UCF keeps it close until the final stages of the game. Leipold may once again be faced with a late-game test that forces him to make some tough decisions.
When push comes to shove, the Jayhawks cannot falter in the fourth quarter again this week. Something has to give with this coaching staff.