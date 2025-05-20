Recruiting Analyst Commends Lance Leipold for Kansas Recruiting Success
Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks have been on a roll lately, most recently bringing 2026 linebacker target Joseph Credit on board.
With the addition of Credit, KU's class is rated No. 8 nationally in the Class of 2026 according to 247 Sports, featuring two 4-star recruits and 13 3-stars.
That ranking will dwindle as other programs begin to add more volume to their recruiting classes, but the offseason Kansas is having is unparalleled for the program.
247 Sports and CBS Sports recruiting analyst Clint Brewster is impressed with how Leipold and Co. have navigated the high school recruiting landscape.
Brewster believes the Jayhawks are "punching well above their weight on the recruiting trail." He also ranked them the top surprise team in recruiting over the past few months.
What Leipold is doing is nothing short of remarkable. He previously assembled the program's highest-rated class in school history two years ago in the Class of 2024 (No. 41 nationally), but the Jayhawks are looking to surpass that number in 2026.
Headlining the 2026 class is Manhattan native JJ Dunnigan, the third-highest rated recruit KU has ever snagged.
While Dunnigan began receiving interest from SEC programs and other recruiting powerhouses, he reaffirmed his commitment to KU last week, ensuring Jayhawk fans he is here to stay.
Other highly touted players in the class include Kaden Snyder (OT), Hunter Higgins (EDGE), and Landen Anderson (DL).
Kansas may have put out a disappointing on-field product in the 2024 campaign, but Leipold's incredible recruiting efforts are keeping the future bright in Lawrence.