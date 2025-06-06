Lance Leipold Provides Encouraging Injury Update on Jalon Daniels
Staying on the field has been a constant issue for Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels throughout his collegiate career.
Even after playing all 12 games for the first time ever last season, the star signal-caller was still dealing with a nagging injury in 2024, undergoing a minor knee surgery in February.
Jayhawk fans may have felt déjà vu when the report about Daniels' knee initially surfaced, but head coach Lance Leipold put any remaining concerns to the side in a press conference this week.
“Yeah, you know, he’s right on schedule,” Leipold said about Daniels. “He’s doing everything. Trent Carter, our trainer who does an outstanding job, told me about three weeks ago that he saw Jalon throwing the ball as well as he’s seen him."
While Daniels was limited in spring practice, any restrictions the coaching staff had for him appear to be lifted. It is an encouraging piece of news for the KU faithful.
Daniels battled through a lingering back injury for most of the 2023 season, and he suffered a shoulder injury in 2022 that derailed a Heisman-worthy campaign.
He returned to the field for the Jayhawks last year, but it was clear that he was not at his best. Daniels' low completion percentage (57.0%) and alarmingly high interception tally (12) were uncharacteristic for a player of his caliber.
Now that he is reportedly back to 100% and no longer nursing an injury, "JD6" has one more opportunity to help the Kansas football program take a leap before he wraps up his time in Lawrence.