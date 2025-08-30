Lance Leipold Stays Quiet on Missouri Matchup After Wagner Blowout
The Kansas football team came away with a resounding 46-7 victory over Wagner for its second win of the year, but many fans were already looking ahead before the game was even over.
Head coach Lance Leipold has spoken about the Border Showdown in the past, even acknowledging Missouri as KU’s true rival over Kansas State. But after the Wagner game, Leipold wasn’t going to give Mizzou any bulletin-board material in his postgame press conference.
“I might have mentioned that we have another game and how we're practicing in that. But I haven't got into that at all,” Leipold said when asked if he has spoken to his team about the Missouri game.
“Some people do. A lot of people have been talking about it, probably, to them because I know many people have to me. But I believe in staying focused on where you need to be each and every week and take it from there.”
“I know it's a game where there's a lot at stake, he continued. “But you know, after that game is over next week, no matter what the outcome may be, and I know we'll have our team ready to play, but we have to play nine more games after that. So there's a lot there that has to be balanced as you approach games like this. But I know it's something that people have been waiting for a long time and it should be exciting."
Even with next week’s huge game looming, Leipold made it clear he doesn’t want his team losing focus — and it showed in the blowout win. Jalon Daniels tossed four touchdown passes, and the defense held Wagner to just seven points.
Missouri is also coming off a season-opening blowout, taking down Central Arkansas 61-6.
The Tigers looked sharp in game one with new transfer running back Ahmad Hardy in the backfield, though they did lose quarterback Sam Horn to an injury, who was expected to split snaps with Beau Pribula. Now, Pribula is the presumed starter next time in when Missouri hosts the Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Leipold may have been careful with his words, but he knows exactly what’s at stake for the program as Kansas heads into Columbia.