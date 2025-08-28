Lance Leipold Weighs In on Who the True Kansas Football Rival Is
Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold joined “The Jim Rome Show” earlier this week to discuss all things Jayhawks as the team gets set to host Wagner later this week.
The two covered a variety of topics, including the health and performance of quarterback Jalon Daniels, the impact the new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has had on the program, and more.
But perhaps the most interesting tidbit of the conversation came when Leipold was asked by Rome about the renewed rivalry with Missouri and what he’s heard from fans and alumni on facing the Tigers for the first time in 14 years.
“When I first took the job, I didn’t really realize it, and even as you have an in-state rival in Kansas State who has an excellent program and then you find out that really there’s more people that have a displeasure for the team across state lines in Missouri than they did for the in-state school,” said Leipold.
KU will face Mizzou next Saturday, Sept. 6, in Columbia in what will be the first “Border War” matchup between the two teams since Nov. 26, 2011 – just a few weeks after Missouri announced they would be leaving the Big 12 Conference for the SEC.
Missouri would go on to win that (supposed) final game by a score of 24-11 which gave them the all-time series lead (56-55-9) in one of the oldest and most heated rivalries in college football that dates back more than 100 years.
Missouri and Kansas have had numerous memorable showdowns over the years, including a 2007 matchup with national title implications on the line that will soon be featured in a new documentary.
Missouri vs. Kansas State
KU has a long history with both Missouri and Kansas State. However, there’s no question who the true rival is for the Jayhawks: It’s Missouri, it’s always been Missouri, and it will always be Missouri.
KU has a rivalry with K-State – albeit a very one-sided one in football for the majority of the past 30 years – but it is not the rivalry.
Many KU fans have a genuine hatred towards Missouri that is rooted in very real life events dating back to the Civil War. In fact, the first football game between Kansas and Missouri took place in 1891 – just 28 years after the infamous “Quantrill’s Raid” when Confederacy advocate William Quantrill led a group of men to sack the town of Lawrence, burning most of it to the ground and killing 150 men in the process.
The two teams’ mascots are even rooted in the Civil War. The Jayhawkers were a group of people who fought against pro-slavery Missourians to help keep Kansas a free state, while the militia who defended Columbia, Missouri, at the time were known as Tigers.
The rivalry between Kansas and Missouri extends beyond sports, and it’s just not like that with Kansas State.
The bad blood and vitriol oozes from each fanbase when KU and Mizzou play each other, and that will be felt from Lawrence to Columbia when these two teams finally meet again next Saturday. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and can be viewed live on ESPN2.