New Kansas Football Stadium is Worth the Price of Admission
After months of anticipation (or years for some), Kansas football fans finally got to experience the new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (known as The Booth) on Saturday, as the Jayhawks dominated the Fresno State Bulldogs 31-7 in front of a sellout crowd.
It was an impressive performance by a KU team with a lot of new faces this year after losing more than 30 seniors from a season ago – and it should have fans excited for what’s to come the rest of the season.
But what was equally impressive and exciting was the new home for Kansas football. The stadium was the real star of the show.
For weeks and months now, KU Athletics and the KU football social media accounts have shared previews of what the stadium will look like – from renderings to graphics to real-life photos and videos – all with the intent of building excitement and encouraging fans to buy tickets.
And while the KU social teams did an excellent job of giving fans a glimpse of what to expect with the new stadium, photos and videos could not replace the experience of taking it all in in person.
The view of the stadium from the hill is really a sight to behold. The colors of the new seating really pop – especially the K flag that sits on the north side facing the Campanile – and the new video board is massive compared to the previous version.
The exterior of the west side which prominently displays the words “David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium” above the Ward Family Pavilion and Paul and Linda DeBruce Jayhawk Club is a beautiful welcome for those entering that side of the stadium and really exemplifies how nice of a stadium it really is now.
The lines for the concession stands were noticeably shorter than in years past thanks to the installation of several self-service stations throughout the stadium, and the food and drink options were much higher quality with options ranging from tacos to ice cream to pizza and more. The expanded retail options from Rally House available inside the stadium were also a nice addition for fans looking to purchase KU merchandise.
The new Kivisto Field installed by Mammoth Construction as part of their alliance with KU Athletics is absolutely incredible. The wheat-inspired end zones, the Jayhawk at midfield, everything looks amazing.
Most importantly, there isn’t a bad seat in the house. Whether you are sitting in the new chairbacks on the west side, standing on the north side, or watching from the bleachers on the east side, it’s a great viewing experience that allows you to feel closer to the action than ever before.
Is the stadium perfect? No. The unrenovated portion still has its shortcomings, but that is to be expected until phase two of the Gateway District begins following this season.
At this stage, the new stadium is everything they said it would be and is absolutely worth the price of admission.