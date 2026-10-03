Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. Middle Tennessee
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Following a 1-2 start to the regular season, the Kansas Jayhawks are looking to get back to .500 against Middle Tennessee State this afternoon. The Jayhawks received a much-needed bye week following consecutive losses and are now in must-win mode.
KU is returning to its home field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to take on a Conference USA opponent in the nonconference finale. Here at Kansas on SI, we will be tracking the action live and providing periodic updates with every significant play.
Kansas vs. Middle Tennessee Live Score Updates
First Quarter
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Middle Tennessee
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Channel: ESPN
Link: Watch ESPN
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04