Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. Middle Tennessee

Following a 1-2 start to the regular season, the Kansas Jayhawks are looking to get back to .500 against Middle Tennessee State this afternoon. The Jayhawks received a much-needed bye week following consecutive losses and are now in must-win mode.



KU is returning to its home field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to take on a Conference USA opponent in the nonconference finale. Here at Kansas on SI, we will be tracking the action live and providing periodic updates with every significant play.

Kansas vs. Middle Tennessee Live Score Updates

Aug 29, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks student fans celebrate a touch down during the first half against the Wagner Seahawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

How to Watch Kansas vs. Middle Tennessee

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Link: Watch ESPN

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