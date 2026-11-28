The Kansas football team is set to wrap up the 2026 season tonight with a road game against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys will host the Jayhawks in Stillwater to cap off their impressive first season under new head coach Eric Morris.



While KU has been eliminated from bowl contention and has little left to play for in this contest, it will still mark the final time this group takes the field together. For those who can't watch and want to track the action live, we'll be covering the game at Kansas on SI and providing constant updates throughout the evening.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Live Score Updates

Nov 21, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs the ball against BYU Cougars defensive tackle Viliami Po'uha (45) during the second overtime at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks tight end Leyton Cure (87) catches a pass against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Mordecai McDaniel (32) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 5:15 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

Link: Watch ESPN

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