Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. Oklahoma State in Regular-Season Finale
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The Kansas football team is set to wrap up the 2026 season tonight with a road game against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys will host the Jayhawks in Stillwater to cap off their impressive first season under new head coach Eric Morris.
While KU has been eliminated from bowl contention and has little left to play for in this contest, it will still mark the final time this group takes the field together. For those who can't watch and want to track the action live, we'll be covering the game at Kansas on SI and providing constant updates throughout the evening.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Live Score Updates
First Quarter
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State
Time: 5:15 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN2
Link: Watch ESPN
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04