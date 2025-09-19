Matchup History: How Kansas, West Virginia Have Fared in All-Time Series
Kansas and West Virginia will open their Big 12 slate with a matchup in Lawrence this weekend as both look to get in the conference win column.
The Jayhawks are two weeks removed from a loss to Missouri in the Border Showdown, while West Virginia is coming off a rivalry victory over Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl.
These two schools do not share the same rich history that KU does with some of its other Big 12 foes, but they have squared off a number of times in recent years.
Kansas vs. West Virginia Football History
Kansas Football Record: 2–11 vs. West Virginia
2024: 32-28, West Virginia
2022: 55-42 (OT), Kansas
2021: 34-28, West Virginia
2020: 38-17, West Virginia
2019: 29-24, West Virginia
2018: 38-22, West Virginia
2017: 56-34, West Virginia
2016: 48-21, West Virginia
2015: 49-0, West Virginia
2014: 33-14, West Virginia
2013: 31-19, Kansas
2012: 59-10, West Virginia
1941: 21-0, West Virginia
As you can see, the Jayhawks have not fared well against West Virginia over the years. The Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in football in 2012 after leaving the Big East and have lost just two games to KU since.
The last meeting came in Morgantown last year, when the Jayhawks lost a 32-28 heartbreaker after WVU scored a go-ahead touchdown with 26 seconds remaining.
But two years prior in 2022, KU secured one of its most thrilling wins in the Lance Leipold era. The Jayhawks pulled off a 55-42 overtime victory, highlighted by a game-sealing pick-6 from former cornerback Cobee Bryant that gave the program its second-ever win over the Mountaineers.
So even though history is heavily in WVU's favor, recent matchups have delivered plenty of drama.
West Virginia is in its first season under Rich Rodriguez, who previously led the program in the mid-2000s during one of its most successful eras. His second stint did not begin smoothly with a disappointing road loss to Ohio, but he quickly righted the ship with a huge rivalry win over Pitt.
The Mountaineers are still adjusting after losing star running back Jahiem White for the season to an injury. Still, the resilience they showed last game is part of what made Rodriguez so beloved in Morgantown the first time around.
On the other sideline, KU is a two-touchdown favorite. It dismantled Fresno State and Wagner at home earlier this season and will look to do the same against West Virginia behind star quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Both teams are coming off emotional rivalry games, so the energy may be slow in the early going, but recent history suggests this will be a matchup worth watching.