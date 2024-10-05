Missouri Football Routed at Texas A&M: Social Media Reaction
Kansas fans haven't had a whole lot to cheer loudly about in what has been a disappointing football season to date, but some things in college football never get old, even if certrain traditions ware off.
Kansas and Missouri held the annual border war starting all the way back to Halloween day of 1891. It returns next year for the first time since 2011, but Kansas fans aren't waiting until then to get some enjoyment out of Missouri shortcomings.
The ninth-rated Tigers were on the road to take on No. 25 Texas A&M on Saturday, and things didn't go well. Texas A&M scored on its first four possessions and took a 24-0 lead to halftime before stretching things to a 41-7 advantage in the second half.
Ultimately it was Texas A&M winning 41-10 in a game that wasn't competitive for the final 44:30.
As you can expect, social media promptly took Missouri behind the woodshed, nearly as badly as Texas A&M did. Here are some of the best posts about the blowout Missouri.
Mizzou Captain Eats His Words
Kyle Field Not Treating Missouri Football Kindly
Texas A&M's First Play of the Second Half
Texas A&M Football Has Mizzou Fans in Shambles
Even Texas A&M's Punts Were Perfect Against Mizzou
Mizzou Down by 30 and Blaming the Refs?
Now THAT is an INCREDIBLE List
Hopefully He Didn't Pay Too Much for Tickets?
Mizzou Getting the SEC Boot?
We Have Bad News About That Too, Buddy...
Notre Dame Football Fans Are Happy
