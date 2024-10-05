Kansas Football's Big 12 Title Odds: A Long Shot After a 1-4 Start
As the Kansas Jayhawks reflect on their rocky start to the 2024 season, sitting at 1-4, the hopes for a Big 12 title may seem distant. However, the road is not entirely closed off.
After falling short in their first two Big 12 matchups, the Jayhawks face a steep uphill battle. Yet, there remains a glimmer of hope for a miraculous turnaround.
Realistically, they would need to win out for the remainder of the season to even have a shot at contending for the title. This scenario may sound improbable, but in college football, anything can happen.
Big 12 Championship Odds - (10/5/24)
- Kansas State Wildcats: +400
- Iowa State Cyclones: +400
- Utah Utes: +400
- Arizona Wildcats: +550
- UCF Knights: +1200
- Colorado Buffaloes: +1400
- BYU Cougars: +1600
- Texas Tech Red Raiders: +1200
- West Virginia Mountaineers: +1400
- Oklahoma State Cowboys: +4000
- TCU Horned Frogs: +4000
- Cincinnati Bearcats: +6000
- Arizona State Sun Devils: +8000
- Kansas Jayhawks: +25000
- Baylor Bears: +40000
- Houston Cougars: +30000
The current odds of winning the Big 12 may reflect a long shot at +25000, but history has shown that underdogs can rise to the occasion. Kansas will need to rally together, build confidence, and execute a disciplined game plan in the weeks ahead. It starts with tightening their defense and minimizing mistakes, especially on offense.
