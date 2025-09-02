Quarterback Duel: Does Kansas or Missouri Have the Edge Under Center?
One of the biggest storylines in the upcoming Border Showdown between Kansas and Missouri will be the quarterback duel.
With Sam Horn sidelined with an injury, the Tigers had an easy decision to turn to dual-threat star Beau Pribula, while KU is continuing to roll with sixth-year veteran Jalon Daniels.
Both players can be game-changers with their legs and dynamic playmaking ability, and each has impressed in the opening weeks of the 2025 campaign. However, which signal-caller provides their team with a bigger edge as these rivals await a pivotal matchup at Faurot Field?
Beau Pribula
Pribula was terrific in his first game at his new school. The Penn State transfer threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns, adding 65 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.
He made accurate throws and leaned on RPO concepts to move the ball, making quick decisions to get it into his playmakers’ hands.
At Penn State, Pribrula hadn’t shown much as a passer, attempting just 56 throws across two seasons compared to 94 rushing attempts. But in the season opener, he quieted any doubts about his arm.
Regardless, his best asset is still his ability to escape pressure and keep defenses on their toes with his legs.
Jalon Daniels
Daniels, while also a threat in the running game, has far more arm talent than Pribula. Through one and a half games — he sat most of the second half against Wagner — Daniels has thrown for 456 yards and seven touchdowns with 65 yards on the ground.
The one-time Heisman candidate has never fully reached his potential at the collegiate level, but he looks healthier and sharper than ever this season.
He is working with receiving weapons like Alabama transfer Emanuel Henderson Jr. and former Ball State wideout Cam Pickett, both of whom have excelled early.
Daniels doesn’t have a rushing threat like Ahmad Hardy, making him easier to game plan for, but when making the right reads, he’s one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country.
Kansas On SI Final Verdict
As impressive as Pribula looked in Week 1, we’re not going to let a win over Central Arkansas define how we view him for the rest of the season.
We can admit that Mizzou is working with more talented offensive weapons and Pribula won’t be asked to do as much as Daniels, but if the Jayhawks’ defense tightens up, Pribula cannot take over a game the way KU's signal-caller can.
When it comes to who can orchestrate a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, we'll take Daniels every time. He has one of the best arms in the nation and can be just as dangerous in the rushing game.
As long as he avoids turnovers (one maximum on Saturday) and has his short passing game working, everything else should fall into place for Daniels and the Kansas offense.